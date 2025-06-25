Mavs Face Heat Over Dennis Schroder as Kyrie Irving Decision Brings $5.7M Respite

“We feel like we have a championship-caliber team… and we’re going to continue to get better.” That was Mavericks GM Nico Harrison just months ago. And now, his vision just got a major show of faith. On the eve of the NBA Draft, Kyrie Irving declined his $43 million player option to sign a new three-year, $119 million deal—a bold show of loyalty to Dallas, and to a future built around Anthony Davis and soon-to-be No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. But while Kyrie’s commitment is a win, it also tightens the financial screws, setting up a new challenge for the Mavs front office.

Let’s break it down. Irving’s decision to take a slightly smaller annual salary instead of opting in and signing a max extension later was a strategic move designed to help the team. It gives the Mavericks access to the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE), a small but crucial tool they can use to add a quality role player in free agency. In a league with increasingly restrictive salary cap rules, every dollar counts, and this was Kyrie giving his team a bit of breathing room—a respite, if you will. This immediately opened up a list of potential targets—which included names like Dennis Schröder, D’Angelo Russell, Chris Paul, and Malcolm Brogdon who could stabilize the second unit.

But here’s the catch. Just as that list of possibilities emerged, a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein threw a wrench in the whole plan. “The Kings are already being painted as a likely leading suitor for Detroit’s Dennis Schröder,” Stein tweeted. Adding fuel to that fire, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer retweeted Stein, adding, “One of the most consistent whispers I’ve heard from executives and agents this week has been about Sacramento’s confidence the Kings can and will acquire a first-round pick in the latter of tomorrow night’s NBA Draft.”

And that’s where the heat comes in. Schröder is expected to command a contract starting at the full mid-level exception, which is around $14.1 million. The Mavericks, armed with just their $5.7 million taxpayer MLE, can’t even get in the conversation.

