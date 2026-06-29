Mavs’ Offer for Kawhi Leonard Revealed as GM Masai Ujiri Puts 4x NBA Champion on Trade Block for Reunion After 8 Years

According to The Athletic, the Mavs have discussed a trade blueprint that would send Klay Thompson (4x champ), P.J. Washington, and draft compensations to the LA Clippers in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. This proposal would reunite Mavs GM Ujiri with Leonard eight years since their lone championship season together in Toronto, bringing another blockbuster name to Dallas.

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The inclusion of Klay Thompson in the trade offer immediately stands out.

After the Mavs fell short in the 2024 NBA Finals, then-GM Nico Harrison roped in Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors. He believed the veteran sniper was the final missing piece in the Mavs’ pursuit of glory. He reportedly said that they were a “Klay away” from winning the chip.

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However, Harrison spoiled his own plan.

Thompson appeared in only 21 games alongside Luka Doncic before the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. As the season progressed, the veteran’s role steadily diminished, and he settled for a role off the bench. Last season, he appeared in 69 games, averaging 11.7 ppg.

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Now, heading into the final year of his 3-year, $50 million contract, the Mavs can utilize his $17.5 million expiring contract as one of the assets to compensate Leonard’s whopping $50.3 million expiring contract.

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P.J. Washington’s inclusion in the deal serves more as a financial necessity. Last season, he signed a 4-year, $88.76 million extension that promised him a spot till the 2029-20 season. Most importantly, amid the Mavs’ disastrous two seasons, Washington emerged as one of the stable starters.

But none of it seems to matter now. The explosive forward’s $22 million salary, combined with Klay’s expiring $17.5 million deal, would help the Mavs move closer to matching Leonard’s contract. And draft compensation completes the proposed framework.

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The reported package has now raised a different question.

Why would Ujiri revisit the biggest gamble of his executive career, especially after publicly revealing his long-term vision for Cooper Flagg?

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The Kawhi Leonard reunion would test Ujiri’s plans for the Mavs

It may seem like Masai Ujiri is contradicting his own plan with the Kawhi Leonard pursuit.

A few weeks ago, the Mavs GM stressed that the franchise’s decisions would be centered around Cooper Flagg.

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“We have a 19-year-old generational player on our roster,” Ujiri said. “We have to think that way; we are not going to make decisions based on winning today. I don’t think that would make sense for the organization.

A trade for Leonard, who is entering an expiring $50.3 million contract, immediately resembles the same one-year gamble Ujiri made in Toronto. In 2019, before entering free agency, Klaw helped win a championship. It became one of the boldest moves in the league’s history because it sent out a generational talent, DeMar DeRozan, from the roster. Notably, this update arrives when the Raptors reportedly look for another reunion.

However, this time, the circumstances are different.

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 119-117. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard is no longer a 27-year-old superstar entering his prime. He has spent recent seasons managing recurring knee issues, creating huge concern. Are the Mavs acquiring an elite postseason performer or an expensive veteran who is at the end of his career?

However, there are some positives as well.

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Kawhi Leonard is coming off one of his healthiest campaigns in years, playing 65 games while averaging a career-high 27.9 ppg, shooting at 50.5% FG. If that sustainable version of Leonard joins hands with Kyrie Irving and reigning ROYT Cooper Flagg, it could immediately create another championship-caliber core.

Coming off a brutal 26-56 season, the Mavs are in desperate need of a reformation. Whether it’s a gamble or not, only the future will tell.