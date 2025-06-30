Mavs Tipped as LeBron James Landing Spot in Lakers Insider’s ‘Disaster Scenario’

‘Every time LeBron James’ name pops up in trade talk, the NBA world collectively holds its breath. But the latest chatter isn’t just about wild speculation—it’s about Dallas. Yes, the Dallas Mavericks are now being floated as a serious contender if Bron decides to move on from Los Angeles. And that alone is enough to get both insiders and fans buzzing.

When James opted into his $52.6 million player option, most assumed it was business as usual—Year 23 in the purple and gold. But look a little closer, and you’ll see that the foundations for a potential blockbuster move are slowly being set in motion. And as mentioned earlier, several sportsbooks have now placed the Mavericks at the top of the list to land LeBron, should a trade actually happen. That shift didn’t come out of nowhere. A surge of bets followed reports that Kyrie Irving has been working behind the scenes to bring his old Cleveland running mate to Dallas. And unlike some teams, the Mavs are actually in a position to make that kind of move—without tearing apart their main pieces.

It makes a lot more sense when you hear what Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently had to say. “As for where LeBron could go, I think it’s a little bit too early for that, I don’t think we’re at a point of him asking out but if he does I assume there will be a list, but in terms of four teams that make sense I came up with Dallas, Cleveland, New York and Golden State in no particular order. But I will say that there has been some LeBron and Dallas buzz going on for a couple of years.”

And Buha isn’t just jumping on a trend. He pointed out that this idea isn’t brand new—it actually dates back to 2023 when Irving first joined the Mavs. Since then, the whispers have only gotten louder. The combination of Irving, Anthony Davis, and head coach Jason Kidd—who has both played with LeBron and coached him during the Lakers’ 2020 title run—could be just the kind of setup that appeals to a player chasing legacy and titles. Then there’s another layer to all this.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has openly said LeBron James still wants to win now. And if the Lakers start leaning toward long-term rebuilding, that could clash with James’ timeline. Buha doesn’t see an immediate exit coming—but he also added, “if the disaster scenario for the Lakers plays out…keep an eye on Dallas.” With the Mavericks a year off an NBA Finals run and their rosteran looking sharper than ever, you can’t help but imagine how seismic things could get if LeBron decided to join forces with his old teammate once again.

