Rockets vs Mavs: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets open the 2026-27 season Wednesday night in Houston, and this one has real stakes baked in. It is Kyrie Irving’s first regular-season game since March 2025, Cooper Flagg’s year-two debut, and a Rockets team that finally looks built to contend. Thus, let’s learn more about the upcoming game.

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When Is Mavs vs Rockets, and What Time Does the Game Start?

Mark it down: the game is on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CDT at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. For the folks on the East Coast, that’s 8:30 p.m. ET. Out in Spain, where the international audience for this one is real, you’re looking at 2:30 a.m. early Thursday morning, yes, a proper late-night commitment. Dallas fans who aren’t making the trip can catch the official watch party at Happiest Hour, starting at 7 p.m., thirty minutes before the ball goes up.

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Where Can You Watch Mavs vs Rockets Live on TV and Streaming?

This one isn’t a national broadcast in the traditional sense, so where you land depends entirely on your zip code and your market.

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If you’re in the Rockets’ home market, the game lives on Space City Home Network (SCHN), with SCHN+ handling the streaming side. For Mavericks fans inside the Dallas market, local coverage is available through MavsTV, which the franchise has made free for locally available games this season.

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Outside both local markets, NBA League Pass is your cleanest play. Blackout rules still apply: if the game is on a local channel in your area, League Pass won’t show it live. You’ll be waiting three days for the archive.

There’s also Fubo in the mix as a streaming carrier, though regional restrictions can bite depending on where you’re watching from. The short version: check your market first, then pick your service. Opening night isn’t the time for a blackout surprise.

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What Is the Mavs vs Rockets Injury Report?

The injury report is doing some heavy lifting here. Both teams are dealing with frontcourt absences that could reshape rotations before the opening possession.

Team Player Status Injury / Reason Mavericks Dereck Lively II Out Right foot surgery Mavericks Santi Aldama Out Right knee surgery Mavericks Caleb Martin Out Right thumb sprain Mavericks Tarik Biberovic Out Right heel bursitis Mavericks Jett Howard Questionable Calf Rockets Steven Adams Questionable Right calf tightness/soreness Rockets Julian Phillips Questionable Illness

Which Mavs Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Rockets?

Dallas’ frontcourt is thin, and it’s not a minor inconvenience. Dereck Lively II is the anchor of the defense when healthy, the rim protector who covers mistakes and turns opposing drivers around at the basket. He’s out, and there’s no timeline worth circling yet.

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Santi Aldama is the other absentee, and his absence matters in a different way. Aldama is a stretch big who pulls opposing centers away from the paint and keeps the floor spaced for Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg to operate. Though he did light training, he missed all four preseason games while recovering from a March knee procedure, and while he’s progressing, Wednesday is too soon.

What does that leave? Daniel Gafford becomes the primary rim protector, and P.J. Washington slides into a bigger frontcourt role. The backcourt rotation stays intact with Irving and the young wings, but the interior depth is doing a handstand. Dallas will need Gafford to stay out of foul trouble, because the next big man up is a steep drop-off.

Which Rockets’ Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Mavs?

Houston’s biggest question mark is Steven Adams, listed as questionable with right calf tightness. Adams missed the final two preseason games for rest, but this is a new wrinkle right before the opener. If he can’t go, Clint Capela becomes the backup big behind Alperen Sengun, and Houston’s rebounding margin, a major strength last season, takes a hit.

Julian Phillips is also questionable with an illness, a minor rotation note but still a body the Rockets would rather have available.

The real story here is VanVleet’s return. He put up 17 points, five threes, and seven assists in 24 preseason minutes against Dallas, and now looks unrestricted. That changes Houston’s ball-handling math completely. With VanVleet and Amen Thompson sharing creation duties, the Rockets have two legitimate engines against a Dallas defense that will be missing its best backline eraser.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Mavs vs Rockets?

These are projections, not confirmed lineups, injury reports and coach’s decisions can still flip things before tip-off.

Mavericks (projected):

Kyrie Irving

Max Christie

Cooper Flagg

P.J. Washington

Daniel Gafford

This is the group Dallas rolled out in the second China preseason game, Irving’s first action since his ACL tear. The logic holds: Gafford is the best healthy rim protector, Washington is the Swiss Army knife, and Risacher gives the starting unit length and defensive versatility on the wing. The real debate is Risacher vs. Max Christie, Christie is the better shooter and a safer floor, while Risacher has the higher ceiling and more athleticism. Dallas’ coaching staff has a genuine decision on its hands there.

Rockets (projected):

Fred VanVleet

Amen Thompson

Kevin Durant

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

This is Houston’s clean starting five when everyone is available, and VanVleet’s clearance locks it in. The Durant-Sengun two-man game is the engine, Thompson is the point-of-attack disruptor, and Smith spaces the floor from the four. If Adams sits, Capela absorbs the backup center minutes, but the starting group stays intact.