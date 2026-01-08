“Maybe the Guy Can’t Play”: NBA Legend Shifts Blame to Stephen Curry & Others for Jonathan Kuminga’s Failure

It is of great surprise that the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move in the trade window. There’s a lot of speculation around Jonathan Kuminga’s future at Chase Center. While the 23-year-old started the season as a starter, his injuries and poor form have demoted him to a permanent bench role. There are rumours that the Dubs are looking to trade the forward, but they will only head him out for the right offer.

Recently, NBA Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas voiced his thoughts in favour of Jonathan Kuminga in the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back podcast. Thomas is confused as to why the senior Warriors players have not reached out to coach Steve Kerr to support their teammate, Kuminga, who has been suffering from injuries, lack of minutes and trade speculations week in week out.

“Every team we’ve been on — grade school, high school, college or the NBA — if a guy can hoop, we’re telling the coach, ‘Hey man, you gotta play this guy.’ We’re all on the bench saying, ‘Put so-and-so in.’ The fact that those guys aren’t saying that, that’s when you start to wonder… maybe the guy can’t play,” Thomas said, laughing.

Thomas wants star players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler to voice their opinions on Kuminga if they are not aligned with the youngster’s treatment. “Now if the players are probably all aligned with it, and if they’re not aligned with it, then they need to be vocal in support of their players,” he added.

Isiah Thomas feels Jonathan Kuminga’s silence has affected his basketball career

A lot of people, including Draymond himself, have lauded Kuminga for not making a scene out of the entire situation despite not getting favoured in the starting lineup and sometimes even on the bench. Had it happened with other players, a lot of them would have attracted a lot of attention by speaking out in the media against the team management and the coach.

Isiah Thomas also appreciates his silence and professionalism, but he puts this on a wider player-coach advocacy issue. He tells the panel that if Kuminga doesn’t get traded by the deadline, then his silence would hurt his basketball career.

“I’m always for the players,” the former NBA Players Association president said. “I’m always sticking up for the player, and if the player is right and the coach is wrong, I will call it out. I am not one to sit there and just be silent. And you know, when you say we’re giving Kuminga credit for being classy and professional, has being classy and professional hurt his basketball career?”

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Kuminga’s situation, as he is currently out with back soreness. However, as the season has progressed, the 23-year-old’s minutes on the court have only decreased. Interestingly, the Sacramento Kings have reportedly enquired about the young forward’s availability, but the Kings’ general manager, Scott Perry, is hesitant to offer the valuable 2030 first-round pick, the one that was on the table for Kuminga over the summer.

Kuminga, who agreed to a two-year, $46.8 million contract in late September that ended a months-long standoff with the Warriors, is eligible for a trade from January 15. He started the first 12 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field.