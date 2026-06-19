Mayor Zohran Mamdani Breaks Silence on James Dolan Feud After His Subtle Shot at Parade Speech

The New York Knicks’ championship run brought Zohran Mamdani and James Dolan on the same page, at least momentarily. Yet their political affiliations firmly kept them apart during Thursday’s parade celebration. The Knicks billionaire owner had no interest in a photo-op and even had a sneaky diss towards the New York City mayor. So, do they have an active beef?

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“We’ve spoken both today as well as before, said Mamdani on MS NOW’s All in With Chris Hayes. “I think what I appreciated about today is, and I think it’s going to be able to work together to make this a day that New Yorkers were able to celebrate and experience. Because this is something that people are going to hold on to for the rest of their lives. And I’m happy to work with anyone to make sure that’s possible for as many people as can be possible.”

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Clearly, Zohran Mamdani didn’t expand on his apparent tussle, but “work with anyone” was a jab in retort. The Knicks owner is best friends with President Donald Trump, and the two sat together in Game 3 at MSG, whereas the mayor preferred the nosebleed seats. And the lack of enthusiasm from Dolan was also visible during the Knicks’ championship parade.

Mamdani delivered a nearly 10-minute heartfelt speech as he recapped the team’s highlights and history. “The Knicks did not just win for New York City, said the mayor. “They won like New York City. What is New York if not your backup against the wall, a dream that feels just out of reach, a rent payment you don’t know how you’ll ever make? What is New York if not 99.6% of the world stacked against you?”

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Imago Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks owner James Dolan and the players celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Following this, James Dolan kept his speech short, but it had enough zing to it. “I don’t need your vote, I don’t need to quote to you, right, about what happened here because if you’re real Knicks fans, you know it already.”

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Dolan didn’t mention the mayor by name, but it was obvious to whom his comments were directed. Later during the festivities, Dolan didn’t appear too enthused about taking a photo with Mamdani when he was the first one to accept a key to the city from the mayor. The billionaire owner shook hands with the mayor and received the key before he started to turn back to his seat. Mamdani awkwardly stood ready for a photo, but James Dolan looked back quickly but didn’t pose before heading back to his seat.

More digs from James Dolan towards the mayor

During the NBA Finals, Dolan publicly blamed Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch for forcing the cancellation of outdoor watch parties around Madison Square Garden due to stringent security measures. It was during Game 3 when Trump was in attendance, and both Dolan and Mamdani blamed one another for the cancelled watch party.

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Dolan went on sports radio network WFAN, calling city leadership “party poopers” and incompetent. As he called them out, James Dolan remains firm on visiting the White House. “He is a friend, I’ve known him for 30 years, and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House,” Dolan told WFAN on Wednesday.

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This would be the first NBA championship team to visit the White House while Trump is in office. Trump has frequently been at odds with the NBA during his two terms in office, with big stars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James refusing invites during his first term in office.