Mayor Zohran Mamdani Offers Solution to Knicks Fans After Authorities Ban Watch Party for NBA Finals Game 3

The New York Knicks are 2-0 up in their first NBA Finals in more than two decades. However, the conversation has shifted from breaking a 53-year “curse” to security and logistical preparations, with Game 3 coming to Madison Square Garden. And while owner James Dolan has made accessibility to the Mecca hard for the average New Yorker, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is ensuring that the experience of a potential championship win remains intact.

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For fans who couldn’t afford the exorbitant tickets, a watch party was the next best thing outside the Garden. However, that was cancelled, and Mayor Mamdani moved quickly to make sure fellow Knicks fans still have a place to gather for the Game 3 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

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“The @nyknicksare home and our city is ready to show out,” the mayor tweeted on Monday. “We’re hosting a free watch party for 5,000 New Yorkers tonight in Bryant Park.”

While the cancellation was sad, it was not primarily a Knicks decision. The NYPD and the U.S. Secret Service determined that an outdoor watch party immediately outside MSG could not be accommodated because of President Trump’s historic attendance for Game 3, which has required an expanded security perimeter, street closures, TSA-style screening and a no-bag policy.

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It was a decision taken out of caution. Previous watch parties during the Knicks’ run drew large crowds and led to multiple arrests, with authorities citing public-safety concerns. Rather than fight the decision, Zohran Mamdani’s administration has focused on creating alternative gathering spots across New York City. According to the Mayor’s office, the city is supporting major public watch parties at Wollman Rink in Central Park, Brooklyn Bowl and Bryant Park.

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The plan is to still have New Yorkers “come together and cheer on the Knicks” despite the MSG cancellation. The event at Bryant Park is free, though registration is required with attendance capped at 5,000 fans.

This wasn’t a one-off plan. Zohran Mamdani had already been pushing for citywide watch parties through the Knicks’ playoff run. Earlier in the postseason, he said New York would have “watch parties across the city” and that the goal was to make it easier for fans to celebrate together while maintaining public safety. That approach has become even more important as the area around Madison Square Garden is heavily restricted for Game 3.

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The restriction hasn’t sat well with several high-profile fans. Chief among them is ESPN’s analyst Stephen A. Smith, who called out President Trump for being “selfish” and “narcissistic” for coming to the game.

The mayor, on the other hand, has embraced the Knicks mania. He was one of the most visible public officials who supported the franchise’s Finals run. Among the lighter moments was his executive order that temporarily “suspended bedtimes” for young Knicks fans during the NBA Finals.

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What’s Next for the New York Knicks and the City?

The NYPD indicated that the ban applies only to Game 3. They added that the watch parties outside the Garden are expected to return for Game 4, assuming security conditions allow it.

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The first NBA Finals in the city in 27 years have created an unprecedented demand for communal viewing experiences. As stated earlier, many fans cannot afford the Finals ticket, which reportedly climbed into the thousands of dollars on the resale market, making public watch parties one of the few ways to participate in the atmosphere.

Imago Mayor Zohran Mamdani – Credit: X

The Knicks have a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs heading into Game 3. And they will look to finish the job on home court. However, on an organizational level, they are about to handle one of the most secure environments MSG has seen in recent years. Social media and chatter have begun to question whether the presence of President Trump could affect the atmosphere in and around the arena.

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Normally, the organization would count on a massive pregame buildup. Instead, the cancellation of the Plaza33 watch party and the listed security measures have left disgruntled fans concerned about the game-day experience. Trump will not be courtside during the game, as he will join owner James Dolan in his suite after his controversial decision to extend an invitation to the President.

Many feel that this distracts the Knicks and their fans from focusing all their energy and attention on what is arguably their most important game in two decades. But not everyone on the Knicks is too worried. From a basketball perspective, the Knicks’ focus will be to go out and play the brand of basketball that has fueled their 13-game winning streak. On Monday, they will look to extend it to 14 and take advantage of the Garden’s atmosphere, with or without President Trump in attendance.

“He’ll just be there watching the game,” OG Anuboby said about President Trump this past weekend. “We’re going to go as usual, play our game. Try to win the game.”

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A win would put the Knicks on the brink of a title, with Game 4 becoming a potential championship-clinching contest. However, if San Antonio wins, the attention will shift back to basketball rather than security and logistics. A comfortable 2-0 lead would suddenly look like a nervy 2-1 edge, with one more loss enough to level the series once again.