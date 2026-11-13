“Me and Mike Will Fistfight”: Jimmy Butler Admits Keeping Warriors Front Office in Dark Over Career Decision

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2026-27 season missing a few key players, one of whom was their star forward Jimmy Butler. After tearing his ACL in January 2026, he’s well on his way to making a full recovery and wants to play an official game in the G League before hitting the NBA court. However, there may be a twist at play.

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Butler believes that his former Bulls teammate and now GM Mike Dunleavy may not be very fond of his decision. He also doesn’t feel the need to clear it with him.

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“I don’t got to clear s**t with nobody,” Butler said in a conversation with The Athletic. “I’m going. Me and Mike will fistfight. He’s gonna be like, ‘Jimmy, no.’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Mike, yes. I’m going to G League, baby!’ Y’all know where to find me. Santa Cruz, baby.”

Butler’s injury was a serious setback. He was in the middle of one of his best stretches of the season, averaging more than 20 points per game as Golden State won 12 of its last 16. So when he came crashing down in January against the Miami Heat, the team’s momentum and postseason hopes took a major hit.

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Butler then underwent surgery and has remained absent from the game this season alongside others such as Moses Moody, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Kristaps Porzingis, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue. Butler has no official return date. January or February 2027 has been floated as an optimistic target, so he has plenty of time to gain some exposure in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Though GM Mike Dunleavy might be against it, head coach Steve Kerr is all in favor of Butler getting out there and logging some court time. “I love that. Jimmy told you that? I love that,” Kerr told The Athletic.

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“It’s funny because I’ve always thought about that given my baseball fandom; you see these guys go to the minors all the time for a rehab stint and they get several games.”

Kerr also admitted that he’s never seen a star player approach rehab in this fashion. “It makes perfect sense, but I’ve never really seen a star player go to the G League. Has it happened?”

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Other players have used the G League during rehab. Steph Curry practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors in March 2020 while coming back from a broken left hand, then was recalled the same day without playing a game. Serge Ibaka, a three-time All-Defensive First Team selection, played four games for the Agua Caliente Clippers in November 2021 as he worked back from back surgery.

Butler wants the same kind of game action, which would make him one of the highest-profile players to play in a G League game during a rehab stint.

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Butler admitted that his decision was partly inspired by an Instagram post. “I saw this thing on Instagram the other day about (how) there was like 275 guys in the NBA that had G League experience. It’s finna be 276 because, baby.”

He even went so far as to invite the media to see him play. It’s not known whether he’ll get his wish, but if he does, Kerr plans to be there. “I’ll be there,” the coach said.