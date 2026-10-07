“Meant a Lot to Me”: Klay Thompson Makes Emotional Confession About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Klay Thompson joined the Miami Heat shortly after Giannis Antetokounmpo, and yet, the two go way back thanks to one moment in 2022. Thompson returned fresh off a 2.5-year injury break when he put up 38 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Antetokounmpo surprised him with a warm gesture.

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“This is a testament to his humility,” Thompson said, describing the incident to The Athletic. “(That game) made me feel like I could be a great player again. After the game, he walked from the opposing bench all the way down to our bench just to tell me how happy he was for me.”

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“I don’t want to get emotional, but that meant a lot to me,” he continued. “To be one of the 75 best players ever and not to be bitter in a moment where your team loses, and I have a great game and to just give me those props, that made me look at him in a different light.”

Now, the two are teammates on the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was traded by the Bucks in July 2026, while Thompson signed with the team a little later in August.

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Thompson has at least two years of playing time with Antetokounmpo under his $11.5 million contract, but there’s more to the team than just the money. “So now, to be his teammate is just awesome,” he said in the interview with The Athletic.

Thompson missed the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons due to injuries and then spent time in the G League despite his accomplishments. After years of recovery, he finally came back into top shape, and Antetokounmpo was right there to applaud him.

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Now that the two are together, perhaps morale is higher than ever. This is also true for Antetokounmpo, who is in love with the team’s Heat Culture.

“Like being alive again,” Giannis Antetokounmpo has found new life in the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo spent over a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks, and staying with a team that long affects a player’s habits and pre-season routine. Before joining the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo spent the off-season in Greece.

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But that routine changed this year, as Giannis joined his new Heat teammates for a player-organized mini-camp in Los Angeles in early September, followed by team workouts in Miami weeks before official training camp began. He said the early sessions, including pickup games and conditioning work, helped him quickly immerse himself in Miami’s culture.

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Now, things are different. The team’s Heat Culture is all about dedicating yourself to the team effort, and this has brought out perhaps the best in the Greek star.

“Communication. Hard work. Competition. Being direct,” he said, explaining Heat Culture to The Athletic. “The expectations that I have for you, make sure you do your job. It’s real. It’s very real. Guys are playing hard, playing fast in practice. It’s real.”

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The drastic change arrived even before the pre-season. The team had a mini-camp in early September 2026, and Antetokounmpo had the chance to witness it all in person.

He saw the team push itself, be competitive, gritty, and serious about winning the championship. This was perfect for the Greek star who had previously stunned his Bucks teammates by running practice drills late at night or early in the morning.

If anything, Heat Culture may be where Antetokounmpo may be most at home. “It gives me goosebumps. It’s almost like being alive again,” he said, explaining the feeling of finding a place that helps him push himself the way he’s always wanted.