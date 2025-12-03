Meet Mavericks Rookie Ryan Nembhard: Net Worth, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality & Contract Explained

The Dallas Mavericks may have just landed on a goldmine in Ryan Nembhard, who realized his potential with a record-shattering performance in their 131-121 win over the Denver Nuggets. The young guard announced himself to the NBA on Monday, dropping a double-double in a huge win.

Nembhard played third fiddle to the likes of Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg, yet he still scored 28 points, dished out 10 assists, and shot 12-14 from the floor, dropping four three-pointers. Although Davis finished with the game-high 32 points, Nembhard grabbed all the headlines as he broke a unique record.

As per several sources, the young Canadian became the first undrafted rookie in the modern draft era (since 1967) to register 25+ points, 10+ assists, and 0 turnovers. As per Elias Sports, he also becomes the first rookie to clock the same feat since Stephen Marbury (30-11 vs Minnesota, 1996).

The youngster received appreciation from both his teammates and fans. Davis was extremely pleased with the rookie, crediting him for the win. In a post-game interview, the Mavericks star stated, “Ryan Nembhard, man. He carried us. Making big shots. Big plays. Making the right reads to the right guys. Passing on the button to our shooters. He definitely got the game ball tonight.”

The Canadian point guard featured for Creighton for the first two years of his collegiate career before making a switch to Gonzaga for the last two years. However, despite having decent numbers throughout his college career, Nembhard remained undrafted at the 2025 NBA Draft. The Mavericks then decided to take a chance on him with a two-way contract.

Now, he is keen to hold onto this opportunity and prove to himself and others that he belongs at this level.

What Are Ryan Nembhard’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Ryan Nembhard is a 22-year-old Canadian point guard, standing at 6’1′, who is currently on a two-way contract with the Mavericks, and given his performances this season, they may soon hand him a full contract.

Born in Aurora, Ontario, Nembhard attended Montverde Academy, where he was surrounded by Division 1 prospects, including Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, and many others. According to 247Sports, he was regarded as a four-star recruit, ranked no. 68 in his class and no. 11 among point guards.

Interestingly, though he is Canadian and born in Ontario, he has Jamaican ethnicity from his father, Claude Nembhard, who migrated to Canada.

Who Are Ryan Nembhard’s Parents?

So basketball runs in the Nembhard household, as his father, Claude, is a former college-level basketball player, while his mother, Mary, works as a nurse in a hospital in Toronto.

His older brother, Andrew Nembhard, is an NBA star who plies his trade for the Indiana Pacers.

Due to his parents’ basketball background, both Ryan and Andrew grew up with the dream of playing in the top league, something that their parents never managed to achieve in their careers.

The Nembhard parents, now coaches, take immense pride in their children’s achievements as they are a clear example of a family that stands together to fulfil one dream in the world of basketball and sports as a whole.

While both parents have played a pivotal role in shaping their kids’ future, Claude has somewhat more influence, given that he featured for York University and Ryerson University, and apart from playing, he was also an active youth coach in Ontario.

He coached both his sons and played a massive role in shaping their futures.

What Is Ryan Nembhard’s Net Worth?

The dynamic Canadian point guard who has every Mavericks fan talking about him is still on a modest two-way deal, with most estimates placing his current earnings in the low six-figure range from his NBA contract, G League salary, and prior NIL income rather than any confirmed high net worth figure.

However, with the way he is proving he belongs at this level and the buzz around his historic performances, a conversion to a standard NBA contract would dramatically increase his annual earnings and could reshape his financial profile almost overnight.

What Is Ryan Nembhard’s Contract With the Dallas Mavericks?

After going undrafted at the 2025 NBA Draft day, Nembhard got an opportunity to prove his worth with the Mavericks in a two-way contract, which restricts him to play only 50 games this season until and unless he is offered a full contract.

Currently, the 22-year-old is only earning $636,435 for the 2025-26 season from the two-way contract as per Spotrac. The two-way contract allows him to split time between the Mavericks and their G League associate, the Texas Legends.

While the paycheck is extremely modest, his talent, persistence, and consistent performances will surely help him secure much bigger deals in the near future.

Ryan Nembhard’s Basketball Journey Before the NBA

Nembhard was a gutsy player during his collegiate career as he turned out for teams like the Creighton Bluejays for the first two years (2021-23) and also represented the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the next two (2023-25).

He rose to national prominence at Gonzaga when he averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 assists in his junior year.

The point guard was the national assists leader in his senior year, averaging 9.8 assists per game. He finished the season with the school and conference single-season assists record with 344 dimes and also clocked 1.7 steals per game.

Apart from being the NCAA Assists leader in 2025, he also recorded two First-Team All-WCC selections in 2024 and 2025, whilst also being named as the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Overall, Nembhard has always been known for his dogged nature, peripheral vision on court, exceptional playmaking and passing skills, and he needs every single arrow in his quiver to land in the right spot to establish a future in the NBA.

His current plan will be to maintain consistency for the Mavericks and land a full contract. It will be interesting to see if he manages to secure that in the near future.