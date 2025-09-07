Meet Pablo S. Torre: Insider Who Exposed Kawhi Leonard and Clippers’ Scandal

The NBA took a jolt, and Pablo Torre was the architect. Recently, Torre grabbed headlines after exposing Kawhi Leonard’s controversial $28 million Aspiration endorsement deal and the ripple effects it could have on the Los Angeles Clippers. Through his investigative reporting on Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre meticulously pieced together documents, interviews, and firsthand accounts, bringing to light a story that had stayed entirely out of public view. So for fans now, besides the expose, one question lingers: Who exactly is Pablo Torre?

Who is Pablo S. Torre?

Pablo Sison Torre is a Filipino-American sports journalist, television personality, and podcast host, celebrated for his incisive investigative reporting in the world of sports. Born and raised in Manhattan, New York, Torre combines reporting with a sharp sense of humor and curiosity.

He rose to widespread prominence with his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, where he dives deep into high-profile sports stories—most notably the Kawhi Leonard-Clippers controversy. Through the show, Torre has established himself as a trusted voice for uncovering the hidden narratives behind the headlines.

Pablo S. Torre Background & Early Life

Pablo Torre grew up in New York City and attended Regis High School. His parents, Filipino immigrants, both pursued careers in medicine—an urologist and a dermatologist. Torre has jokingly called his father “the LeBron James of Filipino urologists,” a quip that captures both his humor and pride in his family’s accomplishments.

He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Harvard College with the highest honors in sociology and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa society. At Harvard, he authored a 114-page thesis, which earned the Albert M. Fulton Prize for the best thesis in sociology (Sympathy for the Devil? Child Homicide, Victim Characteristics, and the Sentencing Preferences of the American Conscience). During his time there, he also contributed to The Harvard Crimson, serving as an executive editor.

Rise in Sports Journalism: Sports Illustrated & ESPN

After graduating from Harvard, Pablo Torre began his career at Sports Illustrated, focusing on sports investigations, boxing, and basketball. His 2009 award-winning article, “How (and Why) Athletes Go Broke,” led to a federal investigation into Triton Financial, with its CEO later convicted of criminal charges. The story was later featured in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Broke.

In 2012, Torre joined ESPN as a senior writer and gradually expanded into television and podcasting. He guest-hosted Around the Horn, produced the 30 for 30 Friedman’s Shoes, and co-launched the daily show High Noon in 2018. Fun fact: In 2015, Torre was also responsible for reporting on then-76ers guard Tony Wroten using the phrase “trust the process,” which would become the unofficial catchphrase of the fanbase for the following era of Philadelphia basketball.

Entering the Podcast Space

In August 2020, Pablo Torre took the reins as full-time host of ESPN Daily, the network’s flagship sports podcast. His arrival marked a major shift in the show’s approach, as Torre infused it with his signature voice and investigative sensibility. While on ESPN Daily, Torre hosted over 700 episodes, showcasing his versatility and commitment to delivering compelling content.

Launching Pablo Torre Finds Out

In September 2023, Torre launched his own podcast and web series, Pablo Torre Finds Out. Supported by a team of about a dozen producers and editors, the show combines original reporting with conversational storytelling, offering a unique blend of insight and humor. Torre has described his guiding philosophy for the program as “take stupid things seriously,” a motto that reflects both curiosity and wit.

The show has featured frequent appearances by notable guests such as Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes, Katie Nolan, and John Skipper. Initially sponsored by DraftKings, Torre ended the partnership in 2025, calling it a “conscious uncoupling” due to concerns about the reputation of sports gambling companies, further emphasizing his commitment to maintaining editorial integrity.

The show won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Reporting in 2024 and earned recognition as a Peabody finalist and inclusion on TIME’s Best Podcasts lists. PTFO allowed Torre to tackle high-profile investigations, including his deep dive into Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Continued Media Presence

In 2024, Pablo Torre expanded his media presence beyond sports journalism by joining MSNBC and NBC News as a contributor and co-host. He began appearing on programs such as Morning Joe, The 11th Hour, and Deadline: White House, providing analysis and commentary on various topics, including politics, culture, and current events. This move significantly broadened his journalistic reach, allowing him to engage with a broader audience on pressing national issues.

Awards & Recognition

Torre has received multiple journalism awards across his career. He won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Reporting (2024) for his Pablo Torre Finds Out episode highlighting the story of Ember Zelch, a transgender athlete in Ohio. The same year, he earned a Peabody Award nomination for his episode “Watching the Dallas Cowboys on Death Row”.

In 2025, Torre was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, recognizing his fair and inclusive coverage of LGBTQ+ issues. Over his career, he has also received honors from the Society of Professional Journalists, U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Boxing Writers Association of America, and other organizations, solidifying his status as a leading voice in sports journalism. As a speaker, he is frequently invited to venues like MIT Sloan, Harvard Law, Stanford Business School, and some media festivals.

Personal Profile

Pablo Torre resides in New York with his wife, Elizabeth Doherty, and their daughter Violet, who was born when ESPN canceled the High Noon show. The couple married in November 2016. Doherty is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Beyond this, Torre keeps his private life largely out of the spotlight.

With a proven track record in investigative journalism and cross-platform media, Torre shows no signs of slowing down. Audiences can continue to expect in-depth reporting, insightful interviews, and the curiosity-driven storytelling that has become his signature. He has already begun exploring high-profile stories, including Jalen Brunson’s $113 million pay cut, teasing, “How he arrived at the Knicks… certainly was interesting.” Fans can likely expect this to be the next major scoop from Pablo Torre.