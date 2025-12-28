Meet TyTy Washington Jr., Clippers New Signee: Everything to Know About, Contract, Salary and More

TyTy Washington Jr. is back with the Clippers for the third time in just this year. As LA looks to add youthful depth to its roster, the Kentucky guard’s recent exploits in the G-League finally paid off. He signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Saturday. With all three two-way spots already filled, the move required a corresponding roster decision.

Under the terms of the two-way contract, Washington Jr. will split his time between the Clippers and their G-League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, while being limited to a pro-rated share of the league’s 50-game active cap, roughly 31–32 games with 52 remaining.

The Clippers have played only 30 games this season so far, and Ty Lue can already sense cramps in the oldest team in the NBA. The Clippers roster is elite with great offensive stars, and maybe Lue could use some fresh young legs to bolster his defense.

Who is TyTy Washington Jr? Everything about the 2022 draft pick

Born in Phoenix, the former five-star prospect joined Kentucky as a freshman for the 2021-22 season. He played 31 games, starting in 29, and averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 29 minutes. TyTy Washington Jr. was named SEC Freshman of the Week five times. He also earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Washington Jr. was selected 29th overall in the 2022 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, since his draft night, he hasn’t been able to find a suitable home for himself. Between Phoenix, Minnesota, and Houston, he played 58 games, averaging 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. However, his 34.7 field goal percentage needs big improvements.

Washington recently had a transformational outing in the G-League. In 16 games with the San Diego Clippers this season, TyTy has averaged 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. He is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with San Diego and could prove big in adding depth to the Clippers’ 3-point shooting.

What is the length of TyTy Washington’s NBA contract? All you should know

According to Sports Business Journal, players signing under a two-way contract get paid half of the minimum rookie salary, which would be $636,435 for this season. However, Washington’s pay would be decided on how many games remain in the 2025-26 season, i.e., his pay would be adjusted according to the remaining 52 games.

Since being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, TyTy Washington Jr. has struggled to find long-term stability in the league. His draft-night journey quickly turned into a whirlwind, as his rights were moved before he ultimately began his NBA career with the Rockets.

Just a week later, Washington had a big break. He signed a 4-year $11.34 million Rookie Scale contract with the Rockets. However, a year later, the Rockets traded him to the Hawks as part of a five-team trade. In July 2023, Atlanta traded him to the Thunder along with Rudy Gay, Usman Garuba, and a future 2nd-round pick for Patty Mills. The next month, the Thunder waived him.

During the same month, the Bucks signed him to a Two-Way contract. Milwaukee did not extend Washington a qualifying offer in 2024, making him a free agent. Phoenix later declined his qualifying offer as well.

This marks Washington’s first two-way contract since his stint with the Phoenix Suns last August. The pressure has been mounting on the Clippers for a big roster change, and Washington’s move is just one step to address that. Since Phoenix, he had signed two Exhibit-10 contracts with the Clippers, each worth $2,378,870.