Megan Thee Stallion Makes Klay Thompson Break-Up Official After Cheating Allegations: “There’s No Real Path Forward”

What once felt like a chapter straight out of a fairy tale has come to an end. Just nine months into their relationship, the NBA’s most-happening couple, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, have parted ways. The Mamushi singer dumped the four-time NBA champion.

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Megan informed TMZ through a rep, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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The singer’s confirmation comes after she posted a cryptic Instagram Story on Saturday, where she allegedly accused Klay Thompson of cheating. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,” she wrote. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

Imago Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson (Unlicensed Image)

Months earlier, everything between her and Thompson felt picture-perfect. Back in February, the “Hot Girl Summer” star marked her 31st birthday with flair as the Dallas Mavericks star went all out, splurging on extravagant surprises.

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Think a dreamy tropical escape paired with a jaw-dropping $400,000 Bentley. Soon after, Megan shared a carousel of sun-soaked moments from their British Virgin Islands trip. Captioning it, she wrote, “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹 A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️.”

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Before that, their romance had steadily picked up steam. By October, the duo hinted at a major milestone—buying a home together. Earlier in July, fans first connected the dots when Thompson subtly appeared in one of Megan’s posts.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson: Dating timeline

The duo went public with their romance last July after fans spotted Klay Thompson in the background of Megan Thee Stallion’s poolside post. The duo later took things up a notch, stepping out together for their first red carpet appearance on July 16, 2025, at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

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The singer then told Page Six about her ‘kind’ beau. She added, “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

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Sadly, Megan Thee Stallion walks away from Klay Thompson, choosing peace over promises that no longer hold. She made her stance clear, called out the NBA star, and then stepped back to reset. Meanwhile, what once felt steady unravels quickly.