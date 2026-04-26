Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Up With Klay Thompson: Looking Back at Their Relationship Timeline

It’s a frosty conclusion on “Hot Girl Summer.” Klay Thompson is entering an uncertain offseason with the Dallas Mavericks without the girlfriend fans had gotten used to seeing him with. On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion officially announced her split from Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter, ending a relationship that had become a fixture of both the music and sports worlds. In a statement, Megan cited a compromise of “trust, fidelity, and respect” as the catalyst for the breakup. The announcement followed a series of scathing Instagram Stories where the rapper accused Thompson of cheating on her and “horrible mood swings” during the NBA season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Megan pivots toward the “peace and clarity” she talked about in her statement, fans are left to dissect the dissolution of a couple that once seemed inseparable. Now all that’s left is to trace the timeline from red carpet debuts to luxury birthday gifts and figure out where it went all wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Linked: Summer 2025

Rumors of a romance first began to swirl during the 2025 NBA offseason when the pair were spotted together at various high-end establishments. Neither party confirmed the status of their relationship at the time, yet eagle-eyed fans noted their frequent interactions on social media and shared sightings.

Klay Thompson’s dad, Mychal was asked about the rumors directly. The plot twist was he had no idea who Megan Thee Stallion was. That would change in the weeks to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many were scratching their heads wondering how the 4x NBA champion crossed paths with the Grammy-winning artist after his trade to Dallas, they dropped a big hint about their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

From social media to red carpet official – July 2025

Klay Thompson soft-launched their relationship through a sneaky photodump on July 12. Somewhere in that carousel of pictures was a photo of them kissing. That seemed to confirm the previous sightings weren’t a coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumors were confirmed at Megan’s charity, the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. Thompson and Megan arrived together and posed for pictures, Megan even called Klay the “nicest person” to reporters.

Megan Thee Stallion, the official Mavericks WAG – October 2025

The rest of Klay’s offseason was dedicated to Instagram and TikTok posts with the rapper that further made fans fall in love with this pair. By the time the NBA season rolled around, Megan Thee Stallion became a fixture at the Mavericks games. She was at the season-opener against the Spurs when she gifted Captain Klay a nautical-themed necklace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The start of the NBA season coincided with the release of her new song, “Lover Girl,” reportedly an ode to Klay.

The usual WAG drama kicked in soon. Meg was blamed for Thompson losing his starting spot amid a shooting slump. Thompson slammed the commentary as “disgusting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving with the Thompsons – November 2025

November was a whirlwind for the Mavericks who saw Nico Harrison get fired, Mark Cuban returning to basketball operations, and Anthony Davis finally making his season debut. AD’s game was going to be in Los Angeles for the first time since the infamous trade that swapped him for Luka Doncic, right during Thanksgiving weekend. Mychal Thompson was the announcer that game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mychal, who now knew who Megan Thee Stallion was, proudly revealed the rapper was cooking the entire Thanksgiving feast for the Thompson family. MTS flexed her cooking skills on social media. But sadly, that post is now gone along with all traces related to any and all Thompsons.

Trouble in paradise and family approval – December 2025, January 2026

As with any celebrity couple, it didn’t take long for the cheating rumors to start. But in December 2025, it was MTS getting accused of cheating on the guard. However, the rumors seemed to be groundless and the couple was going strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2026, Mychal even vocalised his adoration for his son’s then-girlfriend. He called her a “very nice lady” but refused to comment if a proposal was in the near future.

That same month, social media found its favorite Megan and Klay moment was when she was in Madison Square Garden when the Knicks hosted the Mavs. Their sideline kiss overshadowed the Mavs’ 114-97 win amid a rare uptick in their tumultuous season.

In a candid interview with PEOPLE, Megan opened up about the stability Thompson brought to her life. “This is one of the first times that I’ve ever been just overly comfortable,” she told the mag and did her signature giggle to reiterate, “I’m comfy, babe!”

Double birthday celebrations – February 2026

The pair’s birthdays are exactly a week apart – Klay, February 8, and Megan, February 15 – and they made their birthday month special with extravagant gifts. MTS declared his 36th birthday ‘Klay Day’ and shared glimpses of her gift, a private performance by his favorite group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Thompson matched her energy a week later, gifting her a $200,000 blue Bentley on her birthday. She thanked him for the gift with a loved up post on Instagram.

The last sign of happy times: March 2026

As the NBA season intensified, Megan continued to show her support for the Dallas Mavericks. She posted a viral mirror selfie in late March, posing in front of Thompson as he held her waist, showcasing a united front despite the rigors of the basketball schedule.

This post would later be viewed with irony following Megan’s claims that she “held him down” through difficult mood swings during the final months of the season.

The break up: April 25, 2026

The definitive end to this whirlwind romance came on on Saturday morning when Megan shared a black-background post on her Instagram Stories accusing Thompson of “playing house” while secretly questioning monogamy. She claimed Thompson developed “cold feet” and treated her poorly during the season, concluding the rant with, “B—- I need a REAL break after this one.”



Immediately after the social media outburst, Megan released her formal statement to PEOPLE confirming the end of the relationship. She emphasized that she is prioritizing herself and moving forward.

Klay Thompson has not responded to the cheating allegations or the breakup. The split marks the end of one of 2026’s most talked-about celebrity pairings, leaving the Mavericks star to focus on the Mavericks’ rebuilding efforts under a cloud of personal controversy.