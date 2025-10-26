Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Date Night Details With Klay Thompson After “Lover Girl” Release

Wouldn’t you want the “nicest person” by your side in every moment of life? That’s exactly how it is for Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion. Klay first dropped hints about their relationship on Instagram back in July, and the couple later turned heads at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, clearly smitten. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, sharing sweet moments wherever they go. Even as Klay deals with the Mavs’ loss, Megan keeps the mood light with good food and great music.

Megan shared her usual food review series on her stories, this time with her boyfriend Klay by her side. “I am about to make Klay a food review,” she teased, bringing out lobster rolls as they cheered, “Ting, ting!” Klay clearly loved it, saying, “I love it,” while glancing at Megan’s unimpressed expression, prompting him to joke, “She’s not impressed.”

Megan ensured he understood the importance of her reviews, and Klay kept the playful vibe alive, saying, “I feel honored to be on Megan’s food review.” Watching them together, you can’t help but smile.

Megan’s flair for food doesn’t stop at home. If you follow her, you know she even reviewed the Met Gala dinner. Though phones were banned inside, Megan ensured hers had a spot at the table, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the exclusive meal.

Seated beside basketball star Angel Reese and rapper Doechii, the trio jumped right in, sampling the night’s offerings.

They started with cornbread topped with caviar, though Reese “didn’t believe” Megan’s take that it was tasty, sparking some laughs.

Next came vegan lox, truffle chopped cheese, and curried chicken pastries, with Reese declaring the last dish “a little dry.” It was a deliciously entertaining glimpse into one of fashion’s most star-studded nights.

And of course, Megan makes sure Klay is equally entertained at home. The 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks star loves her homemade catfish and spaghetti, especially when served together. In August, Megan shared his top meal request on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their playful kitchen dynamic.

After tasting her dish, Thompson couldn’t hold back his praise. “So good. Flawless,” he said. “It is the best thing I’ve ever tasted. My favorite meal. Catfish, spaghetti, and Hawaiian rolls.” Megan laughed too, captioning the post, “Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far, he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝.” Their bond is just as much about laughter and love as it is about great food.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl” sparks NBA romance buzz

Megan Thee Stallion is back with a bang, dropping her new single “Lover Girl” on Friday, October 24. The Houston rapper is in full “Lover Girl” mode, and the cover art sets the mood perfectly: she’s sporting yellow and lavender wings while holding a bow and arrow.

Megan teased snippets of the track throughout October before officially releasing it, giving fans just enough to get excited for the Total-sampling single.

Fans immediately started connecting the dots between the lyrics and Megan’s relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson. “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby… Spoiling me, driving me crazy,” she raps, leaving little doubt about her muse.

The couple was recently spotted courtside at the Dallas Mavericks’ season opener on October 22, holding hands and cheering on Klay, making the connection between the track and their real-life romance even more apparent.

The song also dives into the ways Klay stands out from the rest. “My n— say, ‘My lady,’ he never say, ‘My b—-‘ / Some n— make excuses, he make that s— exist / Most n— want attention, my n— give me his / He know he a star, but he my biggest fan,” Megan raps, giving listeners a peek at how much she adores the NBA star.

Fans love the energy, the love, and the glimpse into their playful, affectionate bond.

Their bond was first displayed at the Gala in July, though Megan refused to share when or how their love story began. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f——- movie,” she told PEOPLE, grinning. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie that he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” Clearly, “Lover Girl” isn’t just a song; it’s Megan celebrating a love story that’s turning heads on and off the court.