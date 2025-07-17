Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Tease of Klay Thompson’s Secret at Their Romance Debut

Well, if anyone still had questions, they can probably rest their case now! Just a few days after making things Instagram official, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are turning heads together on the red carpet. The couple made their big red carpet debut at the rapper’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday, July 16, and honestly, they couldn’t have looked more at ease walking in as a pair.

And if that wasn’t enough, Megan gave Page Six a little peek into what really makes Klay special. Talking about him, she said, “I have never dated somebody so kind… This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy… I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.” Now that’s some straight-from-the-heart stuff, sounds like these two aren’t just about the glam but the real deal too.

AD

(This is a developing story…)