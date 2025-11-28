Megan Thee Stallion Shares Wholesome Gesture for Klay Thompson and His Family on Thanksgiving

The basketball world recently welcomed another high-profile WAG as Dallas Mavericks superstar Klay Thompson announced he’s dating rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Since then, the couple has made several public appearances together and have been enjoying each other’s company. Now, with the festive season just starting, they seem to be taking their relationship to the next level.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s because Megan Thee Stallion was on turkey duty on Thanksgiving. Thompson’s girlfriend cooked the entire dinner by herself, as she took to Instagram to flex her skills with a caption that you’d expect from the artist. “Thanksgiving with Thee Hot Girl Chef 👩🏾‍🍳,” she captioned the clip in which she’s seen cooking and enjoying a lovely meal with the Mavericks guard and his family.

In the video, not only can we see Stallion marinating the turkey and preparing the sides, but we can also see her sharing a few beautiful moments with Klay Thompson as well. This comes just after the four-time NBA champion’s father, Mychal Thompson, confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion will be cooking this year’s Thanksgiving meal for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Who’s making your Thanksgiving dinner, Mychal? Is Julie making your Thanksgiving dinner?” ESPN LA’s host Steve Mason asked. But before Mychal could answer it, John Ireland intervened. “You don’t know this? Seriously, you don’t know? It’s Megan,” he revealed. “How’d you hear that?” Mychal questioned Ireland, as the host stated that it was he who told him about it.

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion has created a great bond with Thompson’s family despite them being together for a few months. We’ve already seen plenty of glimpses of the couple, from Megan supporting Klay courtside to them sharing the red carpet at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. However, the guard’s girlfriend spending time with his family is something new.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise given that he blasted a couple of former NBA players for their comments about his girlfriend.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Klay Thompson sends a strong message to former NBA players after their ‘disgusting’ comments about Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson did not shy away from showcasing his emotions after he didn’t like the way former NBA players Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams spoke about his girlfriend. It all started when Beverley and Williams discussed the veteran guard’s shooting struggles this season, after the Mavs recently moved him to the bench, and wondered whether his relationship might be the reason.

Williams, the former Kings star, then used a vulgar word while referring to Thompson’s girlfriend. As expected, this did not sit right with the sharpshooter. He quickly took it to the comments section to call out both the former players.

Imago Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala Klay Thompson and girlfriend/American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion Megan Jovon Ruth Pete wearing Off-White arrive at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. Gotham Hall at The Haier Building, Midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA New York United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-inaugura250717_npJlt.jpg

“Referring to my GF as a (expletive) is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA,” Thompson wrote in a comment about the reel. “How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21 Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it’s true that the 35-year-old guard is going through a rough period, averaging just 10.3 points per game while shooting 35.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from deep. This is significantly lower than his career averages of 18.9 points per game off 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

But it probably has no bearing on their relationship when they aren’t playing. Moreover, the whole Dallas team is likely playing below expectations because of their awful start to the season. Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams really ought to have known better. Despite everything, Klay Thompson performed quite well, navigating the situation while standing up for his girlfriend.