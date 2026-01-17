Grizzlies Coach Announces Ja Morant Decision Amid Trade Rumors

Adam Silver was hoping Ja Morant could have played in Berlin against the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies have been itching for their explosive point guard to be back at his best. However, in between his ankle injury and seemingly strained relationship with the team, Morant’s been caught in a limbo. Maybe not anymore. Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo had a positive update regarding the charismatic guard.

The Grizzlies and the Magic will continue the NBA’s international games, this time at London’s O2 Arena. Ja Morant went through the entire practice session, which was an encouraging development for Memphis. Iisalo liked what he saw from the two-time All-Star and is hopeful to him available.

“He went through the whole practice today. He was able to go even full speed (for) periods,” the head coach said, according to insider Marc Stein.

The Grizzlies haven’t seen Ja Morant at full throttle just yet. His production has experienced a concerning decline, averaging just 19 points and shooting below 25% from three. However, when at his best, Morant turned the Grizzlies into a second seed. He’s a transformational centerpiece when playing at his finest. But getting that out of him is another challenge for Iisalo.

The pair began the season with a heated confrontation that led to a one-game suspension for the 26-year-old. Moreover, in 18 games, the Grizzlies are 6-12 with Ja Morant in the lineup. Having him play in London is a significant development for Adam Silver. The commissioner is trying to expand the game internationally, with the league’s expansion in mind.

Morant, no matter how he plays, is a global star, according to Silver. But in order for him to showcase himself, Morant needs to play fearlessly for the Grizzlies again. With rampant trade rumors, the environment isn’t conducive to an inspiring performance.

Can Ja Morant be the Grizzlies’ cornerstone again?

Ja Morant hasn’t just clashed with the Grizzlies head coach. Recently, a video of him and teammate Vince Williams Jr. bickering during practice. Other reports have even suggested Morant has told a few teammates he will never play for Memphis again. The situation has reached a tense impasse. But despite these incidents, the explosive point guard stays around.

Although sidelined with a calf bruise for the past six games, he’s made himself available on the bench. During timeouts, he speaks with his teammates, offering them encouragement and wisdom. Those aren’t the habits of somebody who has checked out. At the very least, there’s some hope for reconciliation.

Even looking at the options available, the Miami Heat don’t seem to have a real interest in acquiring Morant this season. Going to another organization might help Ja Morant feel rejuvenated. But he still means something to Memphis. And the city means something to Morant, who has outlined his intention to win a ring with the team in the past.

Not all love is lost, and a resurgence in London might help ease the tension that exists. Moving on will need not only Ja Morant, but even his teammates to accept a reconciliation. The game on Sunday will help gauge just where the situation could be headed if Morant plays.