Grizzlies Distanced Ja Morant Away From Team, Adding Fuel to Trade Rumors: Report

The cracks in the Memphis Grizzlies’ relationship with Ja Morant aren’t a secret anymore. It’s surprising how they survived the February 5 trade deadline. But now with each day, the distance feels bigger. One of the major cracks came through on Memphis’ final home game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Monday.

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On a night meant for giving back, that is the Fan Appreciation Night. The entire roster embraced the moment—well, almost everyone. While jerseys flew into the crowd, one star held onto his: Ja Morant. “He just stood there and watched his teammates give away their jerseys,” an anonymous Grizzlies source said, per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “Who does that? The writing is on the wall.”

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The team insider suggested the situation wasn’t one-sided. They had seemingly informed Morant, but just an hour before the game, that he wouldn’t be part of the giveaway, leaving him empty-handed. Meanwhile, another source who is monitoring the situation shared, “He [Ja Morant]’s unhappy with how he’s being treated. He feels alienated by the organization.”

Meanwhile, on the same night, Ja Morant gave his fans what many feel was a farewell gesture. As he walked away, the two-time All-Star flashed a peace sign, and fans instantly read between the lines. Meanwhile, Devin Walker, a Memphis Grizzlies media member, shared a striking image from the night—Morant, head tilted upward, hands clasped in prayer. Together, the gestures painted a quiet scene of reflection, leaving everyone wondering what comes next.

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Well, despite the organization’s doubts, Morant kept voicing his loyalty. However, the narrative feels shakier than ever. Analysts point to a crashing trade value, dragged down by a massive contract and repeated off-court trouble. Meanwhile, Memphis sits at a brutal 25-55, officially out of the 2026 playoffs. With only two games left in the 2025-26 season, the big question lingers—can Morant still lead this team, or is a breakup brewing?

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On the court, the story hasn’t helped either. Ja Morant featured in just 20 games, posting 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. However, efficiency dipped hard, 41.0% shooting and a career-worst 23.5% from deep. Still, he stayed sharp at the line, hitting 89.7%.

Ja Morant’s $3.5 million home is on the market

James Harvey Jr., a real estate CEO, dropped jaws after listing a stunning $3.5 million mansion just outside Memphis. The lavish visuals spread quickly, and soon, online chatter took over. Many began linking the home to Ja Morant, fueling speculation across social media. The buzz only intensified as fans dissected every corner of the property, chasing clues.

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Meanwhile, the Commercial Appeal reported that Morant’s Eads, Tennessee estate, around 25 miles from Memphis, hit the market at $3.5 million. Bought in 2022 for just over $3 million from Kyle Anderson through Mountain Brook Cove Land Trust, the 13,000-square-foot estate matched the listing images. Although Morant’s camp stayed silent, the internet had already made up its mind.

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Imago Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

However, Morant still holds onto another home nearby, secured in 2019 for $1.33 million through his trust. However, the timing feels loud. Just months earlier, he reportedly grabbed a $3.2 million Miami property. Meanwhile, trade rumors continue to swirl around the two-time All-Star, adding extra intrigue to every move he makes off the court.

Memphis and Ja Morant feel like they are running out of road. The jersey night exposed more than a moment. It revealed distance. Meanwhile, mixed signals keep piling up, both on and off the court. He speaks of loyalty, but the environment feels fractured. As questions grow louder, the franchise faces a call it can no longer delay.