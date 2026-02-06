Grizzlies GM Makes Announcement on Ja Morant’s Future After Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

Ja Morant has made it past the midseason trade deadline. That is because none of the teams wanted to chase after the Memphis Grizzlies guard. Reports say that the 26-year-old lost his market value this time. Moving ahead, many might feel that the star guard’s future with the team is at risk. So, addressing the pressing matter, GM Zach Kleiman spoke to the media on Feb 6.

Kleiman addressed both the trade story: “Ja continues to be on this team going forward. We evaluated the opportunities. Trades take two teams. We evaluated the opportunities that were available to us at the deadline, and as we always have, we made the trades that we felt like were in the best interest of the organization going forward.”

In simple terms, the GM explained that the front office reviewed possible deals carefully. However, completing a move requires mutual agreement between franchises. Therefore, the Grizzlies only finalized transactions that strengthened long-term stability, roster balance, and competitive growth. Thus, trading Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

Zach Kleiman added, “The team has the patience for any short-term pain that keeping him past the deadline may cause. Don’t view the Grizzlies’ non-action on him as a change in direction.”

Seemingly, Ja Morant still holds significant value within Memphis planning. Meanwhile, leadership accepts the possibility of temporary struggles while retaining him for now. Therefore, the front office remains calm and strategic in its approach to future roster reshaping.

Additionally, delaying a major roster move shows the organization’s long-range vision. This suggests the team could still relocate Ja Morant later while keeping its priorities intact for the coming seasons.

Moreover, Morant is presently out of action due to an elbow injury, and Kleiman stated that it would be a “medical determination and a medical determination only” if and when Ja Morant plays again this season. Zach Kleiman also clarified that every trade move they made on Thursday was all in an organizational direction.

At the same time, the general manager didn’t really specify anything in detail about Ja Morant’s future. Well, reports say that the 2-time All-Star could be traded depending on the market scene, because this time, no one wanted to bid on Morant.

Ja Morant’s midseason trade trouble

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Ja Morant is still a star per NBA definitions. However, his trade market dropped terribly this time around. “There was virtually no market for him; he’s constantly injured, and he gets in trouble off the court too much for anyone’s comfort,” he wrote.

League conversations linked Ja Morant with the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks. However, Sacramento demanded stronger draft capital to justify acquiring Morant, and Memphis resisted those steep requests. As a result, talks slowed significantly.

Furthermore, insiders revealed Memphis plans to explore moving Ja Morant during the summer window. Therefore, observers should understand that the Grizzlies remain committed to long-range roster construction.

Additionally, Memphis quietly opened discussions regarding Morant but demanded at least one future first-round selection. Executives across franchises anticipated Memphis requesting substantial draft returns before serious negotiations.

Moreover, organizations weighed Morant’s uneven availability and his contract exceeding $42M annually for the next two seasons. Therefore, financial strain and roster complications discouraged multiple teams from advancing meaningful negotiations.

For now, Ja Morant remains with the Memphis Grizzlies. But in summer? Maybe he’ll find a new home, only if the other teams feel he’s worth a shot, unlike this time!