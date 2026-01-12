Grizzlies HC Tuomas Iisalo Makes Announcement On Ja Morant’s Future Amid Bucks, Heat Trade Rumors

Fans love to speculate about trade rumors surrounding their favorite players. It has been a relatively quiet window with only the trade of Trae Young taking place until now. So, fans are desperate, and they are plotting destinations for the names that are popping up in the media. Currently, the most hyped trade could be Ja Morant’s move from the Memphis Grizzlies, as the franchise has already confirmed, per ESPN, that they are hearing offers for the 26-year-old in exchange for valuable picks and younger talent. So fans are intrigued about where the two-time All-Star will eventually end up.

However, Morant didn’t feature in the game against the Brooklyn Nets, and there was chatter around his future in Memphis. One person who could clear the doubts was Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Therefore, Damichael Cole, a Grizzlies beat writer, asked the million-dollar question about Morant’s absence from the game. “Strictly based on the injury,” Iisalo replied, indirectly refuting the trade rumors.

In terms of trade rumours, several franchises could make a move for him, but the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat are the top two teams linked with the 26-year-old. The Bucks need a big player to accompany Giannis Antetokounmpo as they aim to improve their situation in the East.

Whereas Morant could add a different dimension to the Miami Heat despite the flaws that come with the two-time All-Star.

Morant was selected as an All-Star in the 2022-23 season, and things spiraled down from there with several suspensions, off-the-court issues and injuries. He has played very little in the last three campaigns.

His prized possession of athleticism has taken a hit along with his jumper following the shoulder injury. He is averaging 19.0 points this season while shooting only 20.8% from beyond the arc.

Where could Ja Morant end up before the trade deadline?

Ja Morant’s availability has completely shaken the NBA trade market as multiple franchises are on high alert. One such team could easily be the Milwaukee Bucks. Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he is not going anywhere from Milwaukee.

However, to keep the Greek Freak satisfied and improve their chances of contending for the title this season, they may consider pushing for a big player before the trade deadline.

Although there are questions about his fit in Milwaukee, given his extremely ball-dominant style, it will be unusual to see the 26-year-old play on a team without being the primary ball handler. Also, his shooting hasn’t been anything to rave about, but his cutting and slashing could help the Bucks. A package around Kevin Porter Jr and Kyle Kuzma could be worked around if the Bucks are desperate, but they may need to include their first-round pick from 2032.

Similarly, the Miami Heat are also linked with the former Rookie of the Year as they could benefit from Morant’s scoring versatility and elite playmaking. They are already well off on the wing with Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr and Andrew Wiggins, so Morant would only add more firepower to their offense. However, they may have to sacrifice Tyler Herro to pull off this deal.

The Raptors are also in the mix, as they were interested in Trae Young, and they may shift their focus to Morant. They are desperately trying to offload Immanuel Quickley along with a few picks. But it is unlikely that the Grizzlies will accept something that even the Hawks didn’t when they approached for Young.

Overall, the market is extremely frosty, and several people believe that Morant hurts their roster, so the 26-year-old’s stock is at an all-time low.