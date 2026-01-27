Grizzlies Owner Issues $3.5B Threat After Woman’s Justin Timberlake Insult – Reports

As if the Memphis Grizzlies weren’t facing troubles already. They just managed to see Ja Morant settle down after some internal tensions. Not only is he out for another three weeks, but even their majority owner, Robert Pera, has come under fire. Investigative reporter Pablo Torre laid out some extremely sensitive findings. Along with that, he also shared a bizarre tale about Pera, where the billionaire was willing to splurge massively just to make a point.

While on the Le Batard Show, Torre spoke about how Pera’s frustrations arose when a woman failed to recognise him as the controlling owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. She thought it was music artist Justin Timberlake. After not being acknowledged, Robert Pera reportedly threatened to buy out each of the Grizzlies’ minority owners. The exact estimate of the figures is inconclusive. But considering the Grizzlies are valued at $3.5 billion, that would have been a major investment.

Timberlake is still part of that Grizzlies ownership, actually joining with Pera in 2012. A Memphis native, he’s made courtside appearances and is passionately invested in the franchise. His status as a celebrity might have led to the mistake. Robert Pera purchased the Grizzlies over a decade ago. There is great sentimental value attached to the franchise. While the threat was made, the Grizzlies owner didn’t take any action.

Timberlake is still in his seat along with a group of minority stakeholders. But there was a time Pera had no other choice but to make a major investment. In 2017, his majority ownership was on the line due to a rare clause in his sale agreement.

Robert Pera saved his ownership

Robert Pera bought the Grizzlies in 2012 at a $377 million valuation. However, it was a unique “buy-sell” clause with his partners, Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus. Part of the agreement allowed the latter duo to pitch a sale for control of the franchise after five years, which they triggered in 2017. Pera had one alternative at a time; the franchise was blanketing in questions. He could take up their combined stake in the franchise.

That’s exactly what he ended up doing. According to ESPN, that made up for 30% of the Grizzlies’ valuation. For a man worth billions, it wasn’t an exceptional investment, considering it has almost tripled in value by now. Among the decisions Pera took right after was to keep the Grizzlies in Memphis. With separate such occasions, it’s clear that the Ubiquiti CEO is attached to the Grizzlies.

The franchise has found some notable success under his reign. Ja Morant has risen as a global superstar. The Memphis Grizzlies have also made the playoffs in nine of the past 12 seasons. They have experienced a rocky season so far. They are 18-26 in the current regular season, marred by injuries. An aggressive second-half push could still help the franchise recover. But it all depends on how long Ja Morant and the group can last together.