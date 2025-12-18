brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 17) – 2025–26 NBA Season

ByCaroline John

Dec 17, 2025 | 9:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 17) – 2025–26 NBA Season

ByCaroline John

Dec 17, 2025 | 9:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back to winning. The Memphis Grizzlies are still struggling. They make a vastly uneven matchup when the Grit & Grind squad arrive in Minnesota. The Wolves have won seven of their last eight games. The Grizzlies have had a rollercoaster but poised to take a back-to-back win after beating the Clippers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Brandon Clarke#15842-60-00-2210003-5
Jaren Jackson Jr.#816177-101-12-2713012-3
Santi Aldama#71742-50-10-0431002-6
Cedric Coward#231394-60-11-1320100-4
Jaylen Wells#015114-92-31-1210200+2
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Olivier-Maxence Prosper#18852-20-01-1101000+7
Jock Landale#311463-70-20-0310111+2
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope#31121-60-20-0032101+3
Vince Williams Jr.#51331-51-20-0210001+6
Jahmai Mashack#21400-10-10-0100001-7
Zach Edey#14
John Konchar#46
TEAM TOTAL

61

26-57

4-13

5-7

25

13

7

5

2

 11

Minnesota Timberwolves

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Julius Randle#3017104-130-42-2021002-8
Jaden McDaniels#31521-30-00-0451112+7
Rudy Gobert#2716105-70-00-0932011+8
Donte DiVincenzo#0462-52-40-0511002-6
Bones Hyland#816103-52-32-3131002+1
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Naz Reid#1115114-73-60-0521102+7
Jaylen Clark#22921-40-20-0101121-7
Terrence Shannon Jr.#1962-42-30-0100000+3
Rob Dillingham#4852-40-01-10220000
Joe Ingles#7
Leonard Miller#33
Johnny Juzang#9
TEAM TOTAL

62

24-52

9-22

5-6

26

18

10

3

4

 12

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves: Game summary and key moments

The Grizzlies have kept it a tight match against all odds. They’re only a point away as the Wolves are up 61-62 at halftime.

Who are the top performers who stood out?

Jaren Jackson Jr. is currently leading the charge, tallying 17 points for the Grizzlies in the first half. Rudy Gobert, after welcoming his baby girl recently, is standing on business with 10 boards so far.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved