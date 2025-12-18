Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 17) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back to winning. The Memphis Grizzlies are still struggling. They make a vastly uneven matchup when the Grit & Grind squad arrive in Minnesota. The Wolves have won seven of their last eight games. The Grizzlies have had a rollercoaster but poised to take a back-to-back win after beating the Clippers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Brandon Clarke #15 8 4 2-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 0 0 0 3 -5 Jaren Jackson Jr. #8 16 17 7-10 1-1 2-2 7 1 3 0 1 2 -3 Santi Aldama #7 17 4 2-5 0-1 0-0 4 3 1 0 0 2 -6 Cedric Coward #23 13 9 4-6 0-1 1-1 3 2 0 1 0 0 -4 Jaylen Wells #0 15 11 4-9 2-3 1-1 2 1 0 2 0 0 +2 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Olivier-Maxence Prosper #18 8 5 2-2 0-0 1-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 +7 Jock Landale #31 14 6 3-7 0-2 0-0 3 1 0 1 1 1 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 11 2 1-6 0-2 0-0 0 3 2 1 0 1 +3 Vince Williams Jr. #5 13 3 1-5 1-2 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 +6 Jahmai Mashack #21 4 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -7 Zach Edey #14 – – – – – – – – – – – John Konchar #46 – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 61 26-57 4-13 5-7 25 13 7 5 2 11 –

Minnesota Timberwolves

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Julius Randle #30 17 10 4-13 0-4 2-2 0 2 1 0 0 2 -8 Jaden McDaniels #3 15 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 4 5 1 1 1 2 +7 Rudy Gobert #27 16 10 5-7 0-0 0-0 9 3 2 0 1 1 +8 Donte DiVincenzo #0 4 6 2-5 2-4 0-0 5 1 1 0 0 2 -6 Bones Hyland #8 16 10 3-5 2-3 2-3 1 3 1 0 0 2 +1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Naz Reid #11 15 11 4-7 3-6 0-0 5 2 1 1 0 2 +7 Jaylen Clark #22 9 2 1-4 0-2 0-0 1 0 1 1 2 1 -7 Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 9 6 2-4 2-3 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 Rob Dillingham #4 8 5 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Joe Ingles #7 – – – – – – – – – – – Leonard Miller #33 – – – – – – – – – – – Johnny Juzang #9 – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 62 24-52 9-22 5-6 26 18 10 3 4 12 –

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves: Game summary and key moments

The Grizzlies have kept it a tight match against all odds. They’re only a point away as the Wolves are up 61-62 at halftime.

Who are the top performers who stood out?

Jaren Jackson Jr. is currently leading the charge, tallying 17 points for the Grizzlies in the first half. Rudy Gobert, after welcoming his baby girl recently, is standing on business with 10 boards so far.

This is a developing story.