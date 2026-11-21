One month into the new season, the Houston Rockets had a little tumble. It seemed to reach a point where head coach Ime Udoka, in his trademark fashion, did not hold back. After his team collapsed down the stretch in Friday night’s 133-124 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, he had some harsh words to describe the team’s mindset. Some of the breakdown was visible on the floor, not limited to Udoka’s own sideline fury and Kevin Durant’s passive presence int the dying minutes.

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This rollercoaster NBA Cup West Group A battle featured 32 lead changes and 17 ties. Houston held a 115-110 advantage with 5:10 remaining in the game but surrendered season-highs in both points and shooting efficiency while dropping to 1-2 in group play.

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The fifth loss of the season and the second-half chaos had Udoka bluntly labeling his squad “mentally fragile across the board” to reporters after the game.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Udoka ripped his players’ defensive effort and body language in the final minutes. His locker room message carried the exact same blunt criticism, only delivered with far sharper language, as Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson confirmed.

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“It’s a two-point game, and your head is down, four minutes to go,” Udoka said during his postgame press conference, calling the defensive display “as bad as I’ve seen it.”

Udoka pointed directly to blown coverages on non-shooters and an inability to match Denver’s physicality after halftime, when Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic erupted for 24 of his 26 points and six of his 11 assists following a two-point first half.

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“There’s no effort or any attention to detail on the defensive end at all,” Udoka said, adding what changed with Jokic after the break. “Him being aggressive and us being soft.”

While Udoka directed his sharpest criticism at Houston’s defense and turnovers, the most glaring offensive storyline and the focus of postgame frustration among fans and analysts was the Rockets’ baffling underutilization of Kevin Durant in crunch time. Durant finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes on an efficient 6-for-9 shooting clip, yet attempted only nine shots all night and attempted just two field goals in the entire fourth quarter.

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Instead of running late-game sets through one of the most lethal closers in NBA history, Houston repeatedly stationed Durant motionless in the weak-side corner during the decisive final five minutes. One viral clip showed the 16x All-Star not even crossing half-court on a late possession while VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. initiated the offense.

Critics immediately questioned how a team boasting Durant, Smith and Thompson could freeze out its marquee scorer while going 3-for-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and missing 12 of 35 free throws overall.

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Inside the locker room, KD’s teammates addressed the morale after Udoka’s verbal lashing.

VanVleet, who poured in a season-high 25 points alongside nine assists, admitted the Rockets struggled to disrupt Denver’s flow and confirmed Udoka’s message behind closed doors matched his public frustration.

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“Probably the same as you got, but (with) more cuss words,” VanVleet said, while also saying, “We got to look at the film and see… where the slippage is, and get back to guarding the way we know how.”

2025 All-Defensive First-Team player Amen Thompson was not reveling in a 22-point outing that came off a 10-of-12 shooting. He acknowledged he must do a better job fighting through screens while telling teammates not to let Udoka’s harsh words rattle their confidence.

“Sometimes you gotta block the coach out sometimes and just do you. You gotta be confident. We gotta be confident,” Thompson said when asked about Udoka calling the team mentally fragile.

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While Houston’s starters carried the offense, led by Alperen Sengun’s second triple-double of the season (28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists after ditching protective goggles early despite a scratched left cornea) and 20-plus points each from VanVleet, Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets’ fourth-quarter execution drew intense scrutiny over Durant’s minimal late-game involvement.

Denver’s balanced attack capitalized on every Rockets misstep. Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson scored 19 points apiece, Aaron Gordon added 18, and the Nuggets’ bench outscored Houston’s reserves 37-12. A pivotal sequence saw Braun intercept Jabari Smith’s inbound pass out of a timeout for a breakaway dunk.

Later, Jamal Murray drew a controversial three-shot foul on VanVleet, upheld after a failed Houston challenge where Udoka was stewing in fury. Murray’s free throws stretched Denver’s lead to 127-119 with 1:33 left, sealing a frustrating night that leaves Udoka demanding immediate toughness ahead of Monday’s home game with the Los Angeles Clippers.