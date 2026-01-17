Mentally Scarred by Michael Jordan, Rapper Sides With LeBron James’ Supremacy

Sometimes, it is the briefest interactions that shape how you see your heroes forever. That idea rang true when rapper and basketball superfan Symba shared a personal story about meeting Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“Bro, I remember when I was a kid, I think it was All-Star weekend 2000 or something like that. Or was it some event in the Bay Area? Michael Jordan was there, and I was excited as s–t to see Michael Jordan. I was the biggest Michael Jordan fan. He, like, turned me down for a picture, and it just like stained my brain over the years,” Symba said while speaking to Derrick White on his podcast.

“And it was like the first time I met LeBron James, he was just like, ‘Yeah, come on.’ You know, or prime it was like, ‘What’s up, man?’ And those things always stick in your mind. So, I try to be that for people who look at me the same way, and I learned that from a LeBron in his Prime. So I truly appreciate that,” the rapper concluded.

Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The hip hop artist’s story highlighted how a single moment can stay with you for years. Being turned down for a photo by Michael Jordan left a lasting mark on Symba, making his first meeting with LeBron James feel even more striking by comparison. The warmth and ease with which James treated him clearly stood out. Although the Michael Jordan and LeBron James debate continues to be one of the hottest debates in the hoops world, you’ve got to give the Akron Hammer credit where it’s due.

LeBron James has repeatedly shown a willingness to connect with fans, whether it is greeting them personally or making small gestures like gifting his “I Promise” bracelet to a young fan during a Lakers-Clippers game last month. Those acts only strengthen Symba’s praise for James, and they also explain why the rapper has never hidden his preference for the Akron native over any other superstar.

Symba picks LeBron James over Stephen Curry and others as his GOAT

When people think about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ fans in the mainstream media, Shannon Sharpe’s name might pop into their minds. However, he’s not the only James superfan. That’s because popular rapper Symba might just be up there with Sharpe. In fact, if you were to ask him, he’d say he’s the biggest LeBron James fan.

That’s why when Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson from the All the Smoke podcast asked him about his love for LeBron James, despite growing up in the Bay Area, where Stephen Curry’s fandom runs wild, Symba gave a wholesome answer.

Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“As president of the LeBron James fan club, no one can ever be greater than Mr. James. Period,” he said. “We’re talking about somebody who can play every single position. We’re talking about somebody who elevated every single team he went to… I love Steph. I’m a Golden State Warrior, but I’m also a Golden State Laker.”

The rapper cleared the air around who he thinks is the greatest player of all-time. What makes Symba’s statement even more interesting is the fact that he’s from the Bay Area. So, if he says that LeBron James might be the best player in the history of the league despite Stephen Curry playing for his hometown team, it has to mean something, right? Well, that’s debatable to say the least, but to each his own.