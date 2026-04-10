Heat Cut Ties With Controversial Player Terry Rozier as Playoffs Deadline Approaches

Last October, the FBI arrested Terry Rozier for alleged involvement in an underground betting and illegal gambling operation. Since then, the Miami Heat have been considering moving on from the 32-year-old guard. In March, reports said that the franchise was preparing to release Rozier. And now, they’ve finally done it.

“The Miami Heat are waiving guard Terry Rozier today, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charani reported on Friday, Apr 10. “Rozier had been placed on leave by the NBA since October after federal indictments into sports gambling activity. Miami will open up a roster spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, going deeper into the waiver. Last month, the Miami Herald reported that the Heat were preparing to part ways with Rozier. However, if they had to do it, it had to be before April 9. Moreover, Miami has filled all 15 standard roster spots and all three two-way contracts. So, Terry Rozier’s exit will give them some breathing space. At the same time, the 32-year-old hasn’t played a game this season, and he doesn’t seem to be returning either.

The move gives the Miami Heat flexibility to boost depth while staying financially practical. The team, after waiving him, can add a replacement without crossing the luxury tax or convert a two-way player instead. Terry Rozier, who hasn’t played this season, is earning $26.6M. Moreover, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, making the decision easier from both roster and cap perspectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Rozier’s release on Friday may be unrelated to his federal case, as it coincides with the final deadline for teams to waive players on expiring contracts. With the Miami Heat headed to the play-in tournament, the move also gives them a roster window, as they now have until Sunday to sign a replacement and finalize their playoff squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the Charlotte Hornets dissolved the Terry Rozier trade dispute with Miami earlier in March. The Hornets organization will reportedly send a 2026 second-round pick to the Heat to resolve a pending issue tied to the January 2024 trade. Now, this move gained lots of attention, precisely after the veteran guard’s link to the federal review involving an alleged betting network.

The FBI took Terry Rozier into custody

Terry Rozier has endured a chaotic 2025–26 NBA season. Early on, he came under scrutiny over a 2023 game exit linked to unusual betting patterns around his unders. Then, by November, the situation intensified as the FBI detained Rozier in connection with a wider alleged illegal gambling probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Rozier was among more than 30 individuals detained by the FBI, alongside Portland Trail Blazers ex-head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player and assistant Damon Jones. The NBA placed both Rozier and Billups on immediate unpaid leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the case traces back to a 2023 game during Rozier’s time with the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans. A bettor reportedly placed $14,000 on Rozier’s unders. He exited after just nine minutes with a foot issue, leading to a payout. Investigators stated Rozier informed an associate, Deniro Laster, about a possible early exit.

However, Terry Rozier has firmly denied all accusations. His legal team maintains confidence in his defense. Meanwhile, in December, he entered a not guilty plea to the charges filed against him. And authorities released him on a $3M bond, as the legal process continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s difficult to say if Terry Rozier will ever come back to the NBA following the FBI’s legal action against him. However, one thing is for sure: the Miami Heat are cutting ties with their controversial hooper.