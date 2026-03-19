Heat to Cut Ties With Controversial Star After Arrest: Report

Terry Rozier’s life took a turn last October. Federal authorities took him into custody as part of an investigation linked to an alleged underground betting and illegal gambling operation. The Miami Heat were supposedly going to release him, and now they are reportedly finally moving forward with it.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat are preparing to release Rozier in the coming weeks to create roster space ahead of the playoffs. They will need to do so before April 9. Miami remains at the league limit with 15 standard contracts and three two-way players. Rozier hasn’t played a game this season, and he doesn’t seem to be returning either.

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Therefore, moving on from Rozier offers roster flexibility at a crucial stage. It allows the franchise to add depth for a postseason push. Financially, the decision remains practical. The team can release him and sign a replacement without crossing the luxury tax threshold. They could also convert one of their two-way players. Rozier is earning $26.6 million this season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

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Across 665 career games, Rozier has averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He has shot 41.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc. The Charlotte Hornets also recently negotiated with the Heat, bringing an end to Rozier’s trade dispute.

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How the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets dissolved the Terry Rozier trade dispute

Earlier in March, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Hornets will send a 2026 second-round pick to the Heat to resolve a pending issue tied to the January 2024 Terry Rozier trade. The arrangement drew fresh attention after Rozier was linked to a federal review involving an alleged betting network.

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The Heat acquired Rozier from the Hornets in January 2024, sending Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick. At the time, Miami aimed to reinforce its backcourt with a reliable scoring option for the playoff run. However, the situation soon drew wider attention beyond basketball matters. In October 2025, federal authorities took Rozier into custody over concerns tied to the sharing of sensitive availability details.

Earlier, monitoring systems had flagged irregular betting patterns linked to a March 2023 game involving the New Orleans Pelicans. Although an initial league review allowed him to continue, later developments prompted a reassessment. Subsequently, that process led the Hornets to send a second-round pick to settle the matter.

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Rozier’s Miami chapter feels all but sealed. The Heat now holds clarity, and with it, control. A roster move appears inevitable as postseason priorities sharpen.