Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra just wants to stay “under the radar” and do his job as the team celebrates the release of GTA VI at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday. That more or less explains Spoelstra’s take on what is likely the world’s most celebrated upcoming video game.

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The team is going to face the Milwaukee Bucks on their home ground, and the Heat have partnered up with Rockstar Games to celebrate Vice City Night. Spoelstra, however, appears to have no interest in the game itself, and that might have sealed the deal for his children too.

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“No,” he said bluntly when asked if he or his kids had any knowledge of the video game. “Well, my kids will not be playing that,” Spoelstra remarked in a video shared on X, making reporters erupt in laughter.

However, it appears that Spoelstra knew more about the game than he initially let on.

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“I know the house, though; that’s in Santa Monica. The one with the pink and the purple. I know that. I know that house. I’ve walked by that many a time.”

Spoelstra is likely referring to the famous real-life residence on Palisades Beach Road nicknamed the Barbie House. The house is also featured in Grand Theft Auto 5 since the franchise often takes inspiration from real-life American cities and locations.

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Regardless, many interesting subplots are unfolding at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday. Miami Heat SVP, Brand and Chief Growth Officer Jennifer Alvarez, previously revealed that the organization has worked with Rockstar Games for over two years to make the Heat’s Vice City Night come to fruition.

The entire arena will be lit up in the colors of GTA 6, and according to Alvarez, fans will be walking into the fictional city of Leonida, not Florida, when they enter. All Miami Heat players will also be seen sporting special GTA 6-themed jerseys to add to the hype.

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The timing is also intentional. Rockstar Games is releasing GTA 6 on the same day, November 19, 2026, at midnight. This places the Heat vs. Bucks game mere hours before one of gaming’s most historic launch nights.

Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo also opened up about the upcoming game, commenting on the excitement around it.

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“I understand the hype and feel like a lot of people in this room have played the game,” Antetokounmpo said to the press recently.

“They’re excited for the game to come up. Just to be able to be part of one of the most talked-about video games. It’s fun. I heard that we have special jerseys and a special court, so I’m excited for that.”

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It’s a huge night for him too. After all, this is the first time he’ll face off against his former team after spending 13 seasons playing with the Bucks. The night has massive implications for the fans who will receive an immersive, video game-esque experience.

However, for Antetokounmpo, his job is just to show up and “try to win the game.” It’s good to see that both the coach and the star player have their visions aligned, even with all the festivity and noise around the upcoming game.