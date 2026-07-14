Miami Heat Icon Udonis Haslem Breaks Silence on Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Drama After Speaking With Them

Six months ago, Bam Adebayo confidently said Tyler Herro would have his back in a fight. Adebayo launched a reported punch at his former teammate of seven years before Friday’s summer league game. The Heat culture saw another bitter end, and even Miami legend Udonis Haslem’s leadership ability was questioned. But the former captain is doing his part after the fallout.

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“I’ve talked to both of them,” Haslem revealed, trying to be a mediator to the media on Monday night at UNLV’s Pavilion. “I don’t have any takeaway on it. I mean, I felt like it was blown out of proportion, felt like it was made bigger than what it was. And there’s a lot of time that they’ll have to figure things out before the season comes around.”

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The Athletic reported that Tyler Herro was the instigator, and Bam Adebayo eventually struck. The tension between the two was all over social media. It was Herro’s leaked chat with a fan questioning his former teammate that went viral.

“I’m just saying should an elite defender be making $60M a year?” It certainly boiled over when the two came face-to-face before the Heat vs Bucks Summer League game.

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In fact, the incident took place at a practice gym inside the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas in front of Herro’s AAU team. Security and the AAU staff had to step in and separate the former Heat teammates of seven seasons. Soon, the comparisons started, and netizens recalled the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident. It was the Warriors’ veteran who punched his younger teammate over some back-and-forth verbal exchange.

Green even spoke about the incident in reference to the Bam-Herro fight. There was some unresolved bad blood, and Green called out UD for it.

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“I remember one person, when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me, who was really, really outspoken about it, and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem,” Green said on his podcast.

The Warriors star even stated that UD raised the two stars, as he spent four seasons with them. And Green even recalled a Butler-Haslem altercation and questioned if it’s the “Heat Culture or Heat way” as the Miami franchise has issues of its own. But the Heat legend, whose jersey is hanging in the rafters, came back with a staunch reply.

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“I see some things just don’t change. lol,” began Haslem on X, and had a five-paragraph reply as the tweet now has close to 8 million views. “You was on sucka s— four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole, and you on suc– s— now. I usually don’t engage, but since you went so far left to get my attention here it is!!! If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having a– swinging on a 23-year-old Jordan Poole at the time is the same, then you are even more delusional than I thought.

“So unless it’s me on prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all. You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra!”

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Udonis Haslem stated he doesn’t want to continue the war of words with Green. And it seems his efforts are to cool out the current issue involving his former teammates.

Will the NBA suspend Bam Adebayo?

Despite the punching incident, Herro was present on the sidelines at Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center supporting his new team, the Bucks. The reporters even asked the former Heat star about his reaction. The answer was short, with “My only comment is no comment.”

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Since then, everyone has questioned whether the league will take action, but so far, there has been no update. It seems that Udonis Haslem’s efforts to broker peace are apparently working. Because Herro has no intention of pressing charges or using the legal remedy against Bam Adebayo.

“There is believed to be surveillance footage available to be reviewed, but at this point, no word on any investigation from the NBA,” Shams Charania revealed on NBA Today. “This is believed to be an off-court situation. Tyler Herro is not pursuing any legal action as of right now, of course.

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“And my understanding is both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo here today on Monday want to move on from this situation. But obviously there was lingering effects from this throughout on Friday.”

The Draymond Green-Poole leaked video was in the headlines for a long, long time. If the Bam-Herro incident gets leaked, it will unravel what truly transpired and the true extent of the fight.