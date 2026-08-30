Insider Predicts John Konchar’s Next Destination as Timberwolves Waive Veteran Guard

Undrafted in 2019, John Konchar turned a two-way contract into an eight-season NBA career. He earned his minutes, carved out a role, and became a reliable rotational piece. Now, his next stop could come sooner than expected.

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On Saturday, Shams Charania reported that the Timberwolves acquired the veteran guard and Cody Williams from the Jazz in exchange for Josh Green. But it came with a caveat:



“The Timberwolves are expected to keep Cody Williams, the No. 10 pick in 2024, and waive-and-stretch John Konchar.” Hours later, the team confirmed in a press release that they waived John Konchar.

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The timing was hardly a surprise. The trade was primarily about creating the financial flexibility needed to complete Jonathan Kuminga’s signing. Minnesota sent Josh Green’s expiring $14.68 million contract to the Jazz and received Konchar, whose deal carried a $6.17 million cap hit, along with Cody Williams and his $6.02 million salary.

Konchar still had one season left on his contract at slightly more than $6 million. Without the waiver, he would have entered unrestricted free agency next summer.

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Minnesota is also expected to use the stretch provision on his contract. That would spread his remaining salary across three seasons and leave the Timberwolves with roughly $2.06 million in annual cap charges. The move had to happen before the league’s deadline to waive and stretch contracts ahead of the upcoming season.

The Wolves can now turn their attention fully toward finalizing Kuminga’s arrival. For John Konchar, though, the quick exit opens another door. An Eastern Conference contender is reportedly monitoring the situation, giving the seven-year veteran a potential landing spot just days before the new season approaches.

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“The Heat were one of the teams with real trade interest in John Konchar when he was still with the Grizzlies,” reported analyst Brett Siegel. “Miami has an open roster spot and are $2.5M below their first apron hard cap. Wouldn’t be surprising if Miami still held interest in Konchar.”

Miami’s roster is still taking shape after the blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat have spent the summer reshaping the group around their new-look core. They brought Tim Hardaway Jr. on a one-year deal, adding another experienced scorer and perimeter threat. Simone Fontecchio also returns on a one-year contract, giving the rotation another capable shooter who can space the floor.

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Miami recently added veteran star Klay Thompson, while Nick Richards gives the team some much-needed size in the frontcourt. Those moves have brought the roster close to completion.

One spot, however, remains open. That is where a player like John Konchar could become an intriguing option.

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The veteran wing has spent his NBA career doing the little things that often get overlooked. He has shot 34.9% from three over his career, giving Miami another respectable option from deep.



More importantly, he brings versatility without demanding touches. Konchar can defend across multiple positions, crash the glass and move the ball without disrupting an offense.

Those traits could make him particularly useful on a roster filled with established veterans and offensive weapons.

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Miami does not necessarily need another high-usage scorer. Konchar fits that mold, making smart decisions and contributing without needing plays called for him.

With the Heat’s final roster spot still up for grabs, his availability could allow Miami to add another proven rotation piece without making a major commitment.