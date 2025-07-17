Heat Legend Delivers Reality Check on Norman Powell Amid LeBron James Demand

Will Norman Powell actually bring the Heat in South Beach? We’ll only know once the NBA tips off. But trust Pat Riley to squeeze value from LA’s leftovers—tearing apart the Clippers’ core is classic Heat culture. Thing is, does LA even care? They’ve got Bradley Beal now. Powell? Solid vet, reliable bucket-getter, but let’s be honest—he doesn’t exactly scream “championship contender.” And it’s not just Twitter chatter—some Heat legends are saying the same.

There’s really two sides of the court here. On one end, you got Dwyane Wade hyping up Miami as the “perfect place” for Norman Powell to level up. “At this point in his career, this is the perfect place for him to get to that level that he was just on the cusp of,” Wade said. Sounds promising, right? He wasn’t just decent last season—he was cooking. In 60 games for the Clippers, he dropped 21.8 points per game, along with 3.2 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals. He shot a scorching 48.4% from the field and an elite 41.8% from deep. That’s starter-level firepower, no debate.

But then you flip the script, and Heat legend Mike Miller isn’t buying the hype. He even told Udonis Haslem—yeah, the VP of basketball ops himself—that Powell might not be the fit they’re hoping for.“Norman Powell has never been a sexy name. Certified bucket. But he’s an awesome basketball player. I still don’t believe even with that move in Miami Heat can hate me. I still don’t believe it moves the needle for championship,” said Miller on The OGs.

via Imago Nov 11, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

He might not be outta pocket for saying that—and here’s why: Mike Miller knows Pat Riley. This isn’t just former-player intuition talking. If anyone gets the Heat culture blueprint, it’s Miller. And if Norman Powell’s just one piece of a bigger masterplan to hang another banner at the Kaseya? Then buckle up. “You know what I do know… Coach Riley’s not done,” said Miller on the pod.

So, what’s the reprieve here? Surely a sit-down with Haslem should’ve knocked some sense into him, right? I mean, the guy’s a Heat legend too. But Haslem’s playbook doesn’t exactly scream fan confidence. Still—plot twist—it might just be the wild-card move that lands South Beach another ring faster than anyone expects.

Udonis Haslem would welcome LeBron James with open arms to partner Norman Powell

Rivals in LA, but potential teammates chasing glory in Miami? We’ve seen it in soccer — like when Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne went from Manchester foes to Napoli partners. So why not in the Association? Not that far-fetched. When there’s a common goal (and a common enemy), lines blur quickly. And if the King decides that instant success tops loyalty, Haslem knows exactly where that dream’s still alive and well.

“You should want to put yourself in a position where you can win a championship and land the plane,” said Haslem. “That is not in L.A. I don’t give a damn who they bring to LA. That is not a championship roster right now with the L.A. Lakers. If LeBron James wants to put himself in a championship situation, then there has to be another opportunity out there that he needs to look for. I do know a place where he is welcome and he will always be welcome. Just to put that out there. You know what I’m saying.”

via Imago April 18, 2012 – Miami, FL, USA – From left, the Miami Heat s Udonis Haslem, Mike Miller, Chris Bosh

The Heat’s due a ring, man — and Pat Riley’s due for another all-timer in the front office. Norman Powell might not carry that banner solo, but pair him with LeBron James? Now that’s fireworks. Riley’s building something, and if Bron joins the party, you better grab your popcorn — it’s showtime in South Beach.