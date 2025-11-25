Miami Heat Make Tyler Herro Announcement on Monday

The Miami Heat have started the season well, with head coach Erik Spoelstra integrating a new offense to rejuvenate the team’s scoring. However, one key name has been missing from their rotations: Tyler Herro. The guard has been missing this season due to an offseason surgery, and now, the Heat have made a significant announcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Heat released a graphic announcing their starting lineup, captioned, “BOY, what a WONDERful sight to see.” Then followed it up with the lineup. It revealed that Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Bam Adebayo, Kel’el Ware, and, finally, Tyler Herro were all part of the squad. The caption highlights Herro’s nickname, the ‘Boy Wonder.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Herro is rejoining his teammates following offseason surgery, which was prompted by an ankle impingement discovered during a workout. The expected timeline was around eight weeks, but Miami has been cautious, and it appears that this approach has paid off.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra also commented on his return, saying that the beauty of his game is his malleability to any style.

“I know how much work he’s been putting in, but I know how much he wanted to be ready for training camp… I literally went to one of his workouts in late July, before I went on vacation, and he looked amazing. And then when I came back, middle of August, he was starting to feel that it was off. But, you know, it’s exciting for the group, it’s exciting for him. We just want to start this process,” Spoelstra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even with Herro playing, the Miami Heat is still undermanned. Leading scorer and offseason acquisition Norman Powell is sitting out tonight with a groin injury, while forwards Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic are both nursing hip injuries. However, the Mavericks are equally injury-ridden, with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively and Dante Exum all missing due to a variety of setbacks.

Before the game, Spoelstra also added, “Our record before this road trip we’d only won two games on the road so we took that to heart. Wanted to have a good collective response and we get to go back home and play again tomorrow night and we’re looking forward to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, the only question remaining is whether Herro will fit into the Heat‘s new system.

Erik Spoelstra Explains Why Tyler Herro Slides Back In Seamlessly

The Miami Heat aren’t just alright this season, but have completely changed their offensive identity. With advice from consultant Noah LaRoche, the team has moved away from ball-screens and completely revolutionized their half-court attack. Miami enters the night first in pace at 106.4, and first in scoring at 124.9. However, Herro‘s playing style through previous seasons has been dependent on screens to score effectively, and his fit with the team has come into question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 04: Tyler Herro 14 of the Miami Heat during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on February 4, 2025 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA FEB 04 Heat at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250204047

However, head coach Erik Spoelstra has fired back against these beliefs. He said today, “It’s not like he hasn’t been working behind the scenes… This is just going to be an absolute add; his skill level is going to fit right in. And we’re familiar with him. He’s familiar with us.”

Spoelstra continued, “So yes, there’s some things we’re doing a little differently offensively, but defensively, he’s been with us for a long time, he’s been with our culture… He was on a really good defensive team last year, so I think it’s an exciting day. I’m happy for him, and I’m happy that we can start this process with him in the mix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight will prove if Herro truly fits, or if changes need to be made to accommodate him into the team’s new identity. Do you think Herro can lead the Miami Heat to victory?