Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Unanimously Elected to Major NBA Leadership Role

The NBA has announced a monumental shift in its executive leadership. Miami Heat Governor Micky Arison has been unanimously elected as the incoming Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors, taking the helm of the league’s chief administrative body at a crucial time of the league’s domestic and European expansions. He replaces Larry Tanenbaum, who just sold his ownership stake in the Toronto Raptors.

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the official announcement in Las Vegas on July 14, 2026, confirming that Arison will formally assume the role following the league’s upcoming Board of Governors meeting in September 2026. As the second-longest-tenured governor on the board, Arison’s appointment rewards his long-standing institutional knowledge and steady hand over the past 31 years.

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“I look forward to working closely in this new capacity with Adam, the league office and my fellow team governors to champion our teams and players, ensuring we continue to deliver exciting and unforgettable experiences for our fans,” Arison said in an official statement following the announcement.

Silver also expressed immense confidence in the transition, highlighting the value of Arison’s decades of executive expertise.

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“Micky’s long record of service on the Board, his strong relationships with his fellow team owners and his deep understanding of our game and business make him an exceptional choice to assume this important leadership role,” the commissioner stated.

Micky Arison replaces Larry Tanenbaum amid major changes

Arison takes over for outgoing Toronto Raptors Governor Larry Tanenbaum, who has served as the Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors since September 2017. It goes parallel to a significant change in Tanenbaum’s sports holdings.

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Rogers Communications bought out his remaining ownership stake (estimated at 25%) in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. The acquisition means Rogers will fully own the Raptors, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, the Toronto Argonauts, Scotiabank Arena, and other related assets.

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It marks the end of Tanenbaum’s era as a franchise owner, dating back to the creation of MLSE in the ’90s.

Silver explicitly thanked Tanenbaum for his extensive service, acknowledging “Larry’s nearly three decades of stewardship of the Raptors and his commitment to helping guide our league as NBA Board Chairman over the past nine years.”

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Tanenbaum offered warm reflections on his departure, noting:

“The opportunity to serve as Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors for nearly a decade has been a tremendous honour.” He added, “I am thankful to all the team owners and the league office for their collaborative spirit in growing the game on a global basis and I wish Micky great success in his new role as Chairman.”

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Since the announcement, fans have been wondering how the situation with Kawhi Leonard’s stalled trade will go. Kawhi and Tanenbaum have an amicable relationship despite the NBA star’s bitter split from the Raptors.

But his return to Toronto has been put on pause pending the conclusion of the Clippers-Aspiration investigation.

Arison doesn’t just inherit this dilemma. He takes charge in the NBA’s new $76 billion media-rights era. It comes at a time when the NBA is adding two new teams in Las Vegas and Seattle, while Silver is actively building up to NBA Europe. With over three decades in the bag, the Naismith Hall of Fame owner brings a robust corporate background to the league’s upcoming development.