Heat Prepare for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic as 5 Stars Face Sacrifice, Suggests Insider

The Miami Heat are in a holding pattern that doesn’t quite feel like standing still. On the surface, they look like a team patching around the edges: Norman Powell for scoring, Terry Rozier steadying the guard rotation, Simone Fontecchio adding shooting, Nikola Jovic developing, and Tyler Herro’s contract decisions looming. But those five players, their contracts, their minutes, even their futures in Miami, might be less about this season and more about setting the table for something far bigger.

This isn’t just about Miami surviving a transition year. It’s about whether those five names will eventually be the sacrifices needed to chase a dream pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic. That’s the timeline the Heat have quietly circled, and it runs through the summer of 2027.

“Miami is lining themselves up for something,” Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “And the year they’re lining themselves up for is 2027.” He then spelled out why: “That’s the year that Bam’s extension kicks in… they’re lining themselves up for a big free agent run.” Asked who that could mean, Windhorst didn’t hedge: “That’s Giannis. That’s Jokic. Those are guys you plan around for years.” Tim Bontemps backed it up: “Every move they’ve made recently has been about keeping flexibility. That’s not an accident.”

What makes the positioning even clearer is Miami’s restraint. Twice in the last few years they had opportunities to chase Kevin Durant. Twice, they pulled back, unwilling to overextend for a star they didn’t believe would deliver a title window. Bontemps didn’t mince words: “They made very tepid offers.” In other words, they had a choice to go big or reset, and they chose the latter. That patience, rare for a team still clinging to playoff relevance, looks like a calculated gamble on 2027.

For Pat Riley, it’s a high-wire act: field a competitive squad while keeping enough flexibility to pounce. The Heat’s five key players (Rozier, Powell, Fontecchio, Jovic, and Herro) represent both talent and potential sacrifice. Extensions or trades loom. Every move is weighed not just for the next season, but for how it positions the franchise two summers from now.

That’s the mission right now over South Beach: stay steady today, prepare for an earthquake tomorrow. Whether it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic, the Heat believe they can be ready when the moment comes.

A Team in Transition

The short term is no less intriguing. Miami’s additions give them a backcourt with more punch, while Adebayo continues to expand his role as the de facto offensive hub. “Bam is the new captain of the Heat,” Bontemps said. “He’s the flag bearer for Heat culture.” That endorsement matters: for all the talk of free agency years down the line, the organization is still shaping the team around him in the present.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) controls the ball against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier III (2) and center Bam Adebayo (13) as center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Norman Powell’s arrival offers insurance for Tyler Herro, who will need to navigate his own extension talks after this season. Fontecchio, meanwhile, gives Miami a plug-and-play role player with the versatility to fit multiple lineups. Rozier, though inconsistent, brings veteran scoring, and a contract that could be flipped when the timing demands.

In that sense, Miami’s five-man core doubles as both support system and trade fodder. They are good enough to keep the Heat in the playoff mix, but flexible enough to be reshaped at a moment’s notice. That balance of competing today while plotting for tomorrow is where the franchise believes its best shot at landing a generational star like Giannis or Jokic lies.