Miami Heat Put Restrictions on Giannis Antetokounmpo as Greece’s World Cup Hopes Take Major Hit

Greece will have to navigate a critical stretch of its FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 qualifying campaign without Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Tuesday morning, call-ups for the August international window were announced, but his name was missing. Turns out, the decision comes directly from his new employer.

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“The Greek Freak has [not] been playing basketball since March 15th, and therefore his new team, the Miami Heat, has not given its consent for him to participate in the upcoming games, fearing a possible injury,” according to Sport24.gr.

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The cautious approach around the two-time MVP stems from his final days with the Milwaukee Bucks. A scary hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise meant he was sidelined for the final 11 games of the season. Giannis didn’t want to sit out at the time, but the Bucks’ medical staff wouldn’t budge, capping his season at a career low 36 games. Months later, he was traded to the Heat in a major trade.

The Miami franchise wants its biggest star available and fit for preparations ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season rather than adding international games to his already extended calendar. In fact, the 31-year-old was already spotted at the Heat facility building chemistry with his coaches and teammates.

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“I’ll be here. I’m doing it for me,” Giannis said a few weeks ago. “If I’m not here, I won’t know what the f*** is going on. I want to know everything: offense, defense. So when training camp comes, I’m already ahead of them, and I can talk to them.”

According to the Miami Herald, Giannis is “expected back” in Miami in September to prepare for his first training camp, which starts on the 29th.

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Despite injuries, Giannis was the only player who averaged more than 25 points per game while also shooting better than 60% from the field last season.

“We’ve seen him from the very beginning. But his ability to collapse your defense and all the different facets now,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said last month when asked how he’s seen Antetokounmpo’s game grow. “Now he’s really developed his post-up game. He’s developed his driving game from at the top, on the wings, from the elbows. There’s no space that he hasn’t really conquered.”

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Spoelstra expressed willingness to maximize Giannis’ “gifts” and use his IQ, playmaking, and sharp vision on the court to his team’s advantage.

Back in April, Giannis made it clear that playing for Greece was important to him, but said that his return to international competition would be delayed.

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“I cannot play in the World Cup qualifying windows,” Antetokounmpo said in a walk-and-talk interview with Greek broadcaster ANT1. “I really wanted to play with the national team, because I did not play much with the Bucks this season due to injury. Now that I’m healthy, I wanted to play, but we will wait until 2027.”

Antetokounmpo also made it clear that his physical condition was not an issue anymore. “My legs are fine,” he added.

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So, it’s not only the Heat controlling and managing Giannis’ workload. The two-time MVP already made up his mind back in April. And for him to follow through with his decision shows he is invested in his first season in Miami. The Heat quite literally depleted its young core of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis to bring the Greek Freak on board in a win-now move.

However, the NBA player and his franchise’s decision have led to a crisis in the Greek camp…

Why the battle becomes tough for Greece without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hellas enters the second phase of qualifying after finishing the opening round with a 3-3 record. The result leaves Vassilis Spanoulis’ team fifth in Group I with nine points. Spain leads the group at 5-1. Ukraine and Montenegro sit behind Spain at 4-2 apiece, while Portugal, Greece, and Georgia are all tied with Greece.

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That makes the upcoming games very important. Greece will also play two exhibition games to prepare for the qualifying window. They’re scheduled to face Poland on Aug. 22 and Cyprus on Aug. 24 at the indoor stadium of the Olympic Facilities in Maroussi.

Then, in the second phase, Greece will play six games against Spain, Ukraine, and Georgia, facing each opponent at home and away. Greece’s next competitive game comes Aug. 28 against Ukraine in Riga, Latvia. Three days later, on Aug. 31, Greece will host Spain at the Telekom Center in Athens.

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Spanoulis will also be without Kostas Sloukas, who is recovering from knee surgery. The kingpin played a key role in their bronze medal win at EuroBasket 2025.

It leaves the coach no choice but to adjust his plans and distribute the offensive responsibility among the players available to him at the very last moment.

To share the load, the Greek team still has experienced names like Nick Calathes, Kostas Papanikolaou, Tyler Dorsey, Dinos Mitoglou, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Kostas Antetokounmpo. But it’s going to be difficult for anyone to match the level of play and energy Giannis would’ve brought to the floor.