Miami Heat’s Last Roster Spot Stands Open After Klay Thompson Deal as 10-Year Veteran Hints Strong NBA Return

The Miami Heat have been aggressive this offseason, reshaping their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo following a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Plus, Klay Thompson and Nick Richards were added within the last week. They have one roster spot left. That could change soon.

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Miami could simply keep it open. That would give the front office some flexibility as the season unfolds. But there are already a few names worth watching. One of them is a familiar face.

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Victor Oladipo is back around the Heat. The 34-year-old guard was recently seen practicing at Miami’s facility, fueling speculation that he could be working toward another NBA opportunity. Ryan Powell, a Miami-based NBA player development coach, has spent the summer working out with Victor Oladipo.

Powell uploaded the latest photos of Oladipo’s work out, this time from the Kaseya Center. The NBA player development coach was also there when the former Heat guard broke down after practice, seeing firsthand the battles Oladipo has continued to fight behind the scenes. Just days ago, Powell took a moment to celebrate Oladipo’s resilience and the bond they have built along the way.

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“@victoroladipo, keep being a light and an inspiration! Genuine brotherhood is rare. From the basketball grind and all the conversations about life and the impact we both want to make in our own ways, to watching Batman and Star Wars, you’ve truly become a brother for life.

“Your resilience, your love for others, and your ability to uplift people even while fighting your own battles have inspired me to become a better person. Let’s keep leading with positivity and love. Love you, bro 🤞🏻🦾🪻.”

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Miami still has an open roster spot, while Oladipo knows the organization well. He spent two seasons with the Heat after joining the team in 2021. Of course, getting back into the NBA will not be easy.



His last NBA appearance came during the 2022–23 postseason, when he suffered a torn left patellar tendon during Game 3 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks – the very team whose G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, he would later play for. Most recently, he appeared in 15 games for the Wisconsin Herd during the 2025–26 season, posting averages of 13.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 32.9% from three.

In a bid to generate real NBA interest, Oladipo took matters into his own hands this summer. He held an open pro day workout in Las Vegas on July 15, led by Mavericks assistant coach Phil Handy, and invited NBA front office executives, scouts, coaches, and league personnel to attend. After the showcase concluded, Oladipo was visibly emotional, a moment that captured just how much this comeback means to him.

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The workout was described as well-attended, with scouts and executives from multiple teams in the building, and those present came away impressed. The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the franchises confirmed to have had representation there. The Heat, however, did not attend his open tryout in Las Vegas during Summer League, a notable detail that raises real questions about how serious Miami’s interest actually is.

The Orlando Magic selected Oladipo No. 2 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. He eventually found his stride with the Indiana Pacers and became one of the league’s better two-way guards. Then Oladipo suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon in January 2019.



He missed most of the season and never quite returned to the player he had been before the injury. He later bounced between the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and other opportunities while dealing with additional injuries.

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His second stint in Miami produced career lows in several statistical categories. Still, a comeback would give Oladipo another chance to rewrite the final chapter of his career.

Another option emerges for the Miami Heat

The Heat sent four players and draft picks to Milwaukee to land Giannis, along with Bobby Portis. They also lost Norman Powell to the Chicago Bulls in free agency. Earlier in the offseason, they signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year deal. Simone Fontecchio is also back on a one-year contract, giving Miami another shooting option for its rotation. But the search for the final spot remains.

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Oladipo isn’t the only veteran linked to Miami. John Konchar has also emerged as a potential target after his release from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat reportedly had legitimate trade interest in Konchar when he was still with the Memphis Grizzlies. That interest could resurface now that Miami has an open roster spot.

The 30-year-old wing has built his reputation as a dependable role player and shot 34.9% from three over his NBA career. He can defend multiple positions, rebound and make the simple plays that keep a rotation together. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Miami remains a team worth monitoring for Konchar.

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Miami sits roughly $2.5 million below the first apron and still has an open roster spot. That gives the front office room to add another veteran without making a major financial move.