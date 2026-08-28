Heat Sign Nick Richards as Knicks’ Leon Rose Faces $3.3M Offseason Test

The New York Knicks have their sights set on becoming the NBA’s first back-to-back champions in nine years. The Golden State Warriors were the last team to accomplish the feat, winning consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, a streak the league has not seen replicated since, making this the longest gap without a repeat champion in NBA history. Much of their championship roster has remained intact, but the offseason has still brought one notable challenge: replacing two key big men. While they have already found a replacement for one, the search for another continues after the Miami Heat made their latest move.

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Miami has spent the offseason strengthening its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, acquiring the two-time MVP and 10-time All-Star from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade that sent Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakučionis to Milwaukee. The Heat then added veteran Klay Thompson to provide another reliable off-the-ball shooting threat.

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Thompson, ranked fourth on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list, agreed to a two-year deal worth approximately $11.5 million after a contract buyout with the Dallas Mavericks, even taking less than his initially reported market value to help Miami preserve roster flexibility. The Heat then turned their attention to the backup center position, signing Nick Richards to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

For Miami, it was a low-risk move with plenty of potential upside. Richards is coming off a down season, splitting time between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls in 2025-26, appearing in just 48 games with averages of 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes, well below his career norms of 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and a remarkable 62.1% field-goal percentage across six seasons.



The six-year veteran still brings size and interior production that could prove valuable in a reserve role. At 6-foot-11, he gives the Heat their tallest player, addressing a noted positional gap on a roster built primarily around Giannis and the 6-foot-9 Adebayo. That same opportunity reportedly appealed to the Knicks.

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Before the Heat signed Richards, a report emerged about New York’s interest in the 28-year-old

“The Knicks will likely fill their 14th roster spot by signing a big man to a minimum contract,” analyst Jake Weinbach tweeted. “Nick Richards and Kelly Olynyk are among the top remaining centers on the market who should be of interest to New York. The Knicks are roughly $3.3M below the second apron.”

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Currently, the Knicks remain in the second apron, and their billionaire owner stated he won’t cross the apron to avoid tax penalties.

Owner James Dolan made his position explicit just days after the championship parade, declaring on WFAN radio that crossing the second apron threshold would be “suicidal”, a stance that effectively capped the team’s payroll at approximately $222 million and set the offseason’s financial parameters before a single move was made.

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Because of which they had to sell Mitchell Robinson and backup Ariel Hukporti, who eventually signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s why Leon Rose has his hands full.

The President of the Knicks will have to solve the problem the other way. Since Richards signed with the Heat, the New York roster is incomplete.

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What’s the Knicks’ plan after losing out on Richards to the Heat?

The Knicks know they still have work to do before training camp. Their roster needs another experienced piece, but the front office does not appear to be treating the situation like an emergency. Instead, New York is keeping its options open and waiting for the right opportunity to emerge.

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With 13 players under contract and $218.4 million committed, the Knicks have room for one final minimum-salary signing while staying safely beneath the $222 million second-apron ceiling, a tight but navigable window.

NBA insider Brett Siegel explained the approach during an appearance on Clutch Scoops, suggesting the Knicks are firmly in wait-and-see mode.

“Especially with some teams that are going to be cutting down their rosters ahead of training camp and in training camp,” Siegel said. “Some veterans could become available, much like how Jordan Clarkson became available last season, and so that’s what New York is going to be doing.”

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That strategy could give the Knicks more options than simply replacing Richards with another available big. Siegel pointed to several veterans who could eventually enter the conversation, including Gabe Vincent, Kevin Love and Kelly Olynyk. It suggests New York could be prioritizing experience and proven NBA production.

Richards is now headed to the Heat, but his departure does not cause panic in New York. The Knicks appear willing to let the market develop and see which veterans become available before making their next move.