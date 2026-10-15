Heat Star Gets 6 Stitches, OKC Rookie’s Season Over, NBA Gets Hacked and More

The NBA preseason produced a bit of everything in two days. A coach impressed by his players’ toughness, a troubling cybersecurity scare, and an injury that could disrupt a team’s plans. And a roster decision arriving just before opening night. Let’s get to them one by one.

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Davion Mitchell gets six stitches after a nasty collision

Mitchell, a starter for Miami last season, needed six stitches to close a cut above his right eye during Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center.

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Just 20 seconds into the quarter, Mitchell drove to the basket and collided with Keon Ellis and Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe. Blood was visible above his eye, forcing a stoppage as Miami’s medical staff checked on him.

It didn’t restrict Mitchell from balling. He returned to the free-throw line to take shots before leaving the game for treatment.

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He later explained why staying out of the game was not an option.

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“Everyone knows I love the game, and I was just wanted to play … you kind of don’t take these moments for granted … it wasn’t really a hard decision for me … after they told me I have to shoot the free throws to stay in the game, I just ran out there to shoot them and got stitches,” Mitchell said.

He later returned after receiving six stitches, showing little interest in allowing the injury to end his night.

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Even HC Erik Spoelstra seemed surprised by his player’s grit.

Spoelstra said Mitchell had been determined to finish his planned work. “As he was going off, he was like, ‘Look, this is just going to be a handful of stitches. I want to play. I want to get my minutes like everybody else was able to do,’” he recalled.

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He finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, plus 4-of-4 from the line, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes. Miami won 144-128 for its third win in four preseason games.

Mitchell’s willingness to come back was a positive sign for Spoelstra. The coach needs his guards ready to handle their responsibilities as the regular season approaches.

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Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way with 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, Mitchell’s determination was another moment the coaching staff could take from the night.

The minutes matter for Mitchell. He started all 70 of his games last season, averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 assists, and on Wednesday he opened alongside Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson.

Behind him, the Heat have very little experience at point guard. Dru Smith is next on the depth chart, and Conwell, the 37th pick in the 2026 draft, is a third-unit option. Any extended absence for Mitchell would put the first unit’s ball-handling in their hands.

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For now, the priority is letting the cut heal before the regular season starts.

NBA’s Official Instagram Account Briefly Promotes Fake Crypto Coin

The league faced a very serious problem away from the court. On Wednesday, the NBA’s official Instagram account briefly displayed a post urging followers to buy a cryptocurrency called “$NBA Coin.” The post appeared to present the token as an NBA-related project.

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It included a contract address for a coin created using Pump.fun, a platform that allows users to launch cryptocurrencies.

The message read, “Where basketball passion meets blockchain innovation. Join the community and explore $NBA today. Buy Now!” Notably, the league took prompt action and subsequently removed it.

Reports claimed that the hackers seemed to have compromised the account, although the NBA had not immediately responded to its request for comment.

The token’s market capitalization was around $3500 on Wednesday evening, according to the report. That was a small figure compared with the NBA’s enormous audience. But the incident still raised a concern: followers could mistake a post on an official league account for a legitimate investment opportunity.

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The league had dealt with a similar situation in March 2025. It later announced that the post was unauthorized and removed it. The latest incident is a reminder that a verified account does not make a cryptocurrency legitimate.

Fans should avoid connecting a wallet or buying a token based solely on a social media post. Especially when it promises an official link to a major sports brand. The NBA has not announced an official $NBA coin.

Nuggets await Julian Strawther update

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther suffered a left knee injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the LA Clippers.

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The incident occurred in the third quarter as he tried to avoid a defender. His foot slipped, his knee bent awkwardly, and he went down in visible pain before leaving the game.

Strawther had been productive before the injury, recording 11 points and two rebounds in 18 minutes. He also went 3-for-7 from three-point range, giving Denver the perimeter shooting it has looked to develop from its second unit. His night ended abruptly, leaving the Nuggets waiting for further medical information.

Head coach David Adelman sounded disappointed as he interacted with the press, as reported by Katy Winge.

“It su*ks to see anybody get hurt, but especially someone that’s been working their as* off all summer,” Adelman said. “All you can do is hope for the best.”

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An MRI is planned for Thursday.

At the time of the initial report, the team had not confirmed a diagnosis or a recovery timeline, so it would be premature to assume Strawther faces a long absence. The awkward moment was concerning, but the scan will determine the actual extent of the damage.

Strawther’s injury history is part of why the scan matters.

In January 2024, as a rookie, a right knee injury cost him about a month and knocked him out of the rotation late in the season. Then in March 2025, he sprained his left knee against the Boston Celtics and was not cleared to play until April 6.

He had been averaging 9.4 points in 22.1 minutes, and Denver turned to Jalen Pickett to cover his minutes.

Strawther is an important shooting option for a Nuggets team still sorting out its rotations. He averaged 7.2 ppg in 57 games last season. And his ability to knock down shots without dominating the ball makes him useful alongside creators such as DeMar DeRozan and Tyus Jones.

If he misses time, the Nuggets will need other players to fill those minutes. Cam Whitmore offers scoring upside, while DeRozan and Tyus Jones can help organize the offense. However, Spencer Jones is recovering from a hamstring injury and was not yet cleared for a full workout, which further complicates the Nuggets’ rotation planning.

Clippers Waive Cam Christie

The LA Clippers waived Cam Christie on Wednesday, trimming their roster before the 2026-27 regular season, as per Shams Charania.

The 21-year-old guard was a second-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft and appeared in 55 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 8.7 minutes per night. The decision came as the team worked through its final roster choices, with Christie’s $2.3 million salary for the coming season approaching its guarantee deadline.

The move followed the Clippers’ decision to waive Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura.

Christie could also seek a G League opportunity, although LA would need to decide whether to retain him through its remaining two-way roster options.

The roster decisions come against a larger backdrop of uncertainty.

Kawhi Leonard has been traded to Toronto, with Brandon Ingram joining LA as part of the deal. Ingram will miss the start of the season while recovering from surgery for a right heel injury and a partially torn Achilles tendon.

Max Strus is also expected to miss at least four weeks after suffering a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is managing inflammation in his right knee.

Those absences leave HC Tyronn Lue with several rotation questions before opening night.

Christie’s release may be a relatively small transaction, but it illustrates the pressure on the Clippers as they head into the season. They must balance immediate needs with a thinner long-term asset pool while managing an injury list that has grown before the regular season has even begun.

Thunder rookie underwent successful surgery

The Thunder rookie Otega Oweh will miss the entire 2026-27 season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during Tuesday’s preseason game against the Indiana Pacers. The injury occurred in overtime when Oweh planted his foot and collapsed in a non-contact injury. He grabbed the back of his leg in pain.

The team announced Wednesday that Oweh had undergone successful surgery in New York. Foot and ankle specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley performed the procedure alongside members of Oklahoma City’s medical staff.

Selected 41st overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, Oweh averaged 18.6 ppg at Kentucky before signing a two-way contract with the Thunder. His athleticism, downhill scoring, and perimeter defense made him a promising prospect, although he was expected to split his time between Oklahoma City and its G League affiliate.

Instead, the 23-year-old guard faces a lengthy rehabilitation process before returning to the court. Achilles injuries require a careful recovery, particularly for players whose games depend on acceleration, explosiveness, and quick changes of direction.

The Thunder confirmed Oweh will miss the entire season. While OKC has the roster depth to manage his absence, the setback represents a significant blow for a rookie who will now spend his debut professional year recovering rather than competing.

The preseason has offered five very different reminders of how quickly circumstances can change in the NBA. With opening night nearing, teams are trying to get healthy and settled. But not every setback can be resolved before the schedule begins.