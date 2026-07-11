Heat Star Teases Tyler Herro and Two Ex-Teammates Hours After Bam Adebayo Incident

The Giannis trade set the stage for high-octane drama at the Las Vegas leg of the 2026 Summer League and not just on the court. As the Miami Heat throttled the Milwaukee Bucks 119-86, newly entrenched Heat guard Davion Mitchell made sure the afternoon belonged to him.

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Cameras caught the 27-year-old visibly taunting his freshly traded ex-teammates, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel’el Ware, directly from the sidelines.

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In the fan-taken video circulating on social media, Mitchell is seen waving around goofily just a few feet from Herro and company, while his ex-teammates don’t appear to notice or respond.

What made the moment impossible to ignore was what had allegedly unfolded just hours earlier. That same morning, Bam Adebayo had reportedly confronted and punched Herro at a practice facility inside Resorts World Las Vegas, per Shams Charania. The account rests on witness testimony alone.

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The roots of the reported confrontation go back to earlier this year, when screenshots of alleged private Instagram messages from a burner account linked to Herro were leaked by a Heat fan. The messages reportedly included Herro questioning whether Bam Adebayo’s defensive effort justified his pay and sharing a graphic that listed Adebayo among the NBA’s worst midrange shooters.

The fan reported that he shared the messages because he felt Herro was disrespecting Adebayo. Herro later said the leak violated his privacy, but the messages had already spread.

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That resentment didn’t exist in a vacuum. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that multiple former Heat players harbored some level of frustration that Adebayo was considered untouchable by the front office, given a $160 million extension in 2024 while Herro and Jimmy Butler were each traded before receiving extensions of their own.

The Giannis blockbuster, which sent Herro, Jaquez, and Ware to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, ended those relationships before the tension could resolve itself.

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Mitchell arrived in Miami in 2025, well after that fallout. His sideline behavior on Saturday reads as competitive trash talk between former colleagues now on opposite sides of a fresh Eastern Conference rivalry, not a malicious extension of the morning’s reported incident.

Still, with the context swirling around the day’s events, the optics were hard to ignore.

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What the moment also clarified is Mitchell’s appetite for the role Miami is handing him.

With Herro gone, he steps in as the Heat’s presumptive lead guard and his sideline levity, however theatrical, signaled he isn’t easing into that position quietly.

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He’s not waiting off the court, either. Following the blowout, Mitchell confirmed he is personally flying to Greece to work out with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a trip he arranged himself, independent of the organization.

“I’ll pull up there, and we’re going to work out,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Six thousand miles on his own volition says everything about where Mitchell sees himself in Miami’s next chapter, and Friday’s sideline moment was just the opening act.