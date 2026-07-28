Miami Heat Target Two NBA Superstars as Backup Plans After LeBron James 76ers’ Decision

The league finally breathes a sigh of relief after LeBron James decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers. While it ended the most-watched free agency saga, Bron’s frontrunners quickly had to turn their focus to who else was available. This put some unexpected names on the Miami Heat’s radar. Securing Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t enough, given the large return package. So, Miami is now chasing one of two perimeter juggernauts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Probably the biggest name guy right now, DeMar DeRozan, six-time All-Star,” Charania reported on ESPN. “I’m told Miami, Denver, and Cleveland are among the teams interested… A scorer, playmaker, a clutch performer down the stretch of games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Charania pointed out that DeRozan isn’t the only wing player on Miami’s radar. The Heat is also closely monitoring a serial winner and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, whose career has fallen off after leaving Golden State. He averaged a career-low 11.7 points on 38.3 percent three-point shooting last season.

“I’m told the Heat are among several championship-contending teams that are monitoring Klay Thompson’s situation, potentially via trade or a buyout,” Charania explained. “Klay Thompson is in the final year of his deal. He wants to compete for a championship as a four-time title winner. He signed on with the Mavs a couple [of] years ago to play with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. A lot has changed in Dallas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been intense chatter about Thompson’s future in Dallas. Marc Stein confirmed that the Mavericks have explored moving his expiring $17.6 million contract. Ultimately, this decision rests with the team’s management, including the head coach, who has undergone a complete overhaul in recent months.

“Miami and other teams are certainly hoping Thompson becomes a free agent by securing a buyout from Dallas, but the Mavericks — to this point — have indicated that they prefer to trade the four-time champion sharpshooter if possible,” Stein reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat President Pat Riley revealed last week that his team’s main goal was adding “another playmaker” alongside Giannis. However, this comment was made during LeBron’s next team saga, and it may have referenced the 41-year-old as the underlying context.

Now, the Heat are managing their remaining cap exceptions to land another impactful contributor. They still have 3 standard roster spots, one open two-way spot, and the $7 million Mid-Level Exception (MLE) to use. Miami is likely to utilize that to get shooters around Giannis, but “wants to be patient” before making a decision, according to the Miami Herald. Before we get to Klay, here’s how Deebo fits their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Giannis, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James’ offseasons settled, DeMar DeRozan has become the next major star under the microscope (barring the investigation limbo Kawhi Leonard is in, of course). Miami’s willingness to offer its MLE depends on its ongoing pursuit of Thompson. DeRozan, coming off an impactful stint where he averaged 18.4 points per game on 49.7% shooting with the Sacramento Kings, provides proven efficiency.

Miami had been considering DeRozan right after acquiring Giannis, in fact. South Florida Sun-Sentinel Heat reporter Ira Winderman mentioned earlier this month that the Heat have been linked to DeRozan “numerous times” this offseason. Notably, that was also before the Sacramento Kings waived him.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeRozan isn’t a three-point shooter, averaging only 30.2 percent across his career. But the veteran certainly can let it fly from mid-range while consistently creating opportunities for others (4.1 assists per game last season).

However, rival teams with full MLE space available are also vying for Deebo’s services. The Nuggets and Cavaliers present equally good sporting projects. That means Miami has to weigh whether to commit its funds immediately or wait on Thompson’s situation. Klay is entering the final year of his $50 million contract. Although Dallas prefers to trade Thompson over a buyout, league sources suggest the latter remains a possibility if no viable deal materializes.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Thompson seeks a buyout, Miami could utilize its remaining MLE funds to offer him a competitive salary. But it is important to note that the sharpshooter may have his sights fixed elsewhere. Recently, a Warriors fan admitted that they’ve been missing him in the Bay Area. Instead of simply smiling, Thompson hinted, “Never say never.” Any potential reunion with Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr is a far cry, however, given the Dubs have aging problems of their own.

Finally, from a health perspective, Deebo is undeniably the more reliable one. He crossed the 70-game threshold in each of the last five seasons. On the other hand, Klay has been managing several lingering lower-body ailments, a right adductor contusion, and has just not been the same high-volume option since his Achilles injuries.

With both players aging, the Heat needs to decide which player’s negatives they actually want to live with.