Tyler Herro Left Stunned by Kevin Durant Trade News as Popular Live Stream Takes Unexpected Turn

So many possible trades in this upcoming offseason, yet the Kevin Durant saga has gripped everyone like few others. After all, we were all expecting KD to leave Phoenix this February. However, it didn’t pan out, and the anticipation only grows now as we approach the offseason. And it seems it’s not just us fans or the media who are interested in where KD ends up. The Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro also seems to be just as invested in this trade.

And the way we found out about Tyler Herro’s interest in this trade was nothing short of comedic gold. And it came to us from the unlikeliest of sources—Adin Ross. Rather, his chat. See, Tyler Herro joined Adin Ross on his live stream. And suddenly, his viewers began to spam the chat with the news that Kevin Durant got traded to the Heat.

Ross and friends looked at Herro in disbelief, waiting for him to confirm this blockbuster deal. And at first, all that this year’s NBA 3-point contest winner could do was shake his head and say, “There’s no f—– way.” But soon, all of them realized that Adin’s viewers were simply trolling them. And this prompted the famous streamer to say, “L chat.”

All in all, both the streamer and Herro looked dejected with the news of KD’s trade being fake. But the Miami Heat are among the frontrunners for Durant’s signature, with insiders reporting movement from both them and the Phoenix Suns almost daily. So it’s not a surprise that Herro almost took the trolls seriously and nearly bought the fudgy truth they were selling.

However, one person who isn’t selling fairy tales to anyone is Spotrac’s Keith Smith. And he has suggested a trade package that will definitely pique the interest of Heat fans. That’s because it’s one that could realistically be on the table for a possible KD trade.

Keith Smith reveals potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant

It will take a lot to convince the Phoenix Suns to part ways with Kevin Durant. But a lot is exactly what Keith Smith thinks the Miami Heat may offer them to add one of the greatest scorers of all time to their ranks. And he joined the Locked on Heat podcast to talk about what the best options for the Heat were in a potential KD deal. And he suggested three players plus a couple of assets for future drafts. But let’s rattle off the players first.

“As far as the talent on the roster, I think the challenge is, a year ago, Jaime Jaquez looked like this guy who, ‘Hey, maybe we can plug this guy in as a starter just about anywhere and feel really good about it.’ I think he backslid enough this year that there’s at least some questions of, ‘What happened?’,” he said. So that’s one down. The next player he suggested was Terry Rozier. “I know Heat fans are like, ‘Get Terry Rozier as far away from this team as they can.’ But the good news is he’s an expiring contract,” he said.

And then, he listed his final player that would round out a Kevin Durant trade package. “Same thing with a guy like Duncan Robinson, expiring deal worth nearly $20 million. Those have value, again, in the league,” he explained. And these players could be a great starting point for the Heat to convince the Phoenix Suns. After all, with the right mix of trade assets, a deal centered around Jaime Jaquez Jr., Robinson, and Rozier might just be enough.

And if the Heat can pull this off, then no one will be happier than Tyler Herro. After all, he will finally have the help he needs. And judging from his reaction on Adin’s stream, he REALLY needs it!