Miami Heat’s Approach to Klay Thompson Revealed as Scout Picks Surprise Name Over 2 NBA All-Star Targets

The Miami Heat aren’t getting complacent after securing Giannis Antetokounmpo. But they are taking a patient, calculated approach to filling their remaining roster spots this offseason. After missing out on free-agent LeBron James, Miami’s front office, led by Pat Riley, has shifted its primary focus to surrounding its core stars with elite perimeter shooting. And it doesn’t get more elite than Klay Thompson. But someone else might be available to the team now.

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While the 4x NBA champion remains the organization’s primary target, veteran reporter Ethan J. Skolnick noted on the Five On The Floor podcast that Heat fans shouldn’t expect a rush to finalize the roster.

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“I believe he will end up in Miami. I understand he’s still under contract in Dallas,” Skolnick explained. “I will just continue to say I believe he will end up in Miami… it could be closer to camp. I just want to prepare people. The Heat are in no hurry to fill these roster spots.”

According to reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Klay Thompson is a “priority” as Miami weighs acquiring him via trade or waiting for his potential buyout with the Dallas Mavericks. Having shot 38.3% from three-point range in Dallas last season, Thompson’s floor-spacing ability is viewed as an ideal fit next to Antetokounmpo’s paint pressure and Adebayo’s interior passing.

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While most are confident that Thompson is on the way out of Dallas, there is no predicting how. That leaves Miami waiting and watching.

As Miami exercises patience, an anonymous NBA scout provided insights to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, evaluating the Heat’s additional backcourt possibilities. Interestingly, the scout bypassed multi-time All-Stars DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and Russell Westbrook in favor of D’Angelo Russell as the next-best option for the Heat.

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The evaluator praised DeRozan’s scoring punch but cited severe floor-spacing concerns alongside the Heat’s starting frontcourt.

“With him, Bam, and Giannis, there would be no spacing,” the scout noted. “But as a sixth man, considering the other options, he’s a cut above Thompson, for sure.”

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When assessing Bradley Beal, who declined his $5.6 million player option after an injury-plagued season with the Los Angeles Clippers, the scout labeled a pursuit as a “total crapshoot.”

Russell Westbrook received an even harsher assessment, with the scout declaring, “I wouldn’t touch him in a million years… In terms of truly building a winning team, you don’t get him on your team.”

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Instead, the scout pointed to D’Angelo Russell, currently on the Memphis Grizzlies’ roster but widely expected to be traded, bought out, or waived.

To any other team, he may be a surprise preference over both Beal and Westbrook. But stylistically, the scout sees him as a better fit for Miami.

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“He’s still good. I mean, it’s an interesting one. He’s just worn out his welcome everywhere,” the scout said. “He lures you with his talent, to a point. He’s got some point-guard ability. He can score and pass… I would rather have him than Beal; I’d rather have him than Westbrook.”

If it comes down to it, Miami would rather wait for Klay than rush to sign Russell. As the offseason progresses toward training camp, Miami remains firmly positioned to let the market develop before making its final moves.