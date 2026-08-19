Miami Heat’s Mystery Free Agent Target Emerges After Pursuit of Klay Thompson Faces Setback

As the Miami Heat continue navigating a transformative offseason, a surprise new face has materialized at the team’s facility. Davion Mitchell unwittingly disclosed his potential new teammate when he shared inside looks of the Heat’s practice ahead of training camp. While South Beach was keeping an eye on the Klay Thompson situation in Dallas, Mitchell shared a sentimental Reel practicing with Bam Adebayo as well as new addition from Milwaukee, Bobby Portis. But it was Nick Richards in full Miami gear at this workout that caused double-takes.

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Shortly after, league sources told Miami reporters that free agent center Nick Richards has committed to signing an agreement with the Heat. It’s a surprising development as Richards was not linked to any other team other than the Knicks until last month.

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With “Off-Night” Mitchell putting the league on notice for the upcoming season, Richards’ rumored acquisition provides Pat Riley’s squad with much-needed frontcourt depth. But it also raises questions as the Heat were reportedly on the market for a shooter around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Klay Thompson was the fan-favorite answer. Despite 4x NBA champion shooting a career-low 38.3% from three-point range last season, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat reportedly viewed the 36-year-old sharpshooter as an essential piece to space the floor alongside Giannis and Bam. However, negotiations remain completely stalled.

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Dallas Mavericks are possible looking to trade him to get an asset. While NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on the DLLS Mavs podcast that “Miami is desperate for Klay Thompson,” the Heat strictly intend to sign him as a free agent rather than absorb his $17.5 million contract via trade.

The Heat had a massive offseason roster overhaul, where Miami sacrificed significant young talent like Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis to land superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

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Having already traded away most of their draft assets and young prospects, Miami refuses to surrender additional capital or key pieces like Nikola Jovic (a trade rumor that Heat insider Ethan Skolnick firmly shot down in a recent media appearance).

Meanwhile, Dallas has 16 standard contracts on its books, one over the league maximum. They continue to explore trade options rather than grant Thompson a buyout, effectively creating a stalemate for Miami.

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The Heat’s pivot to opportunistic free agent additions like Richards comes as Thompson remains out of reach. Having depleted their depth to pair Giannis with Adebayo, signing Richards as a reliable, cost-effective interior presence represents a critical last second move by the Heat’s front office as they fill out the remaining spots on their roster.

If Klay Thompson remains firm against requesting a buyout, rival suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors could enter the mix should he eventually hit the open market. Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors would welcome Thompson back with “open arms” for a emotional reunion with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. For now, with the Thompson pursuit frozen in place, Miami is seemingly focusing on immediate frontcourt reinforcements like Nick Richards to solidify their newly rebuilt rotation.