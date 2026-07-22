Miami Reporter Explains After Heat Allegedly Leaked LeBron James’ Introductory Press Conference on Social Media

Did the Miami Heat leak LeBron James‘ next move? The removal of a video has sparked this question on the internet. The 4x NBA champion’s free agency mystery remains unsolved. Adam Silver wants this uncertainty to end soon, but Bron’s agent revealed he is not rushing to any decision.

Amid this, there was a video uploaded to the official Miami Heat YouTube Channel titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference”. Social media reacted quickly, and the video was taken down soon after.

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Anthony Chiang, Miami Heat reporter for the Miami Herald, tweeted, “It was a mistake by the Heat’s social media department while preparing for the possibility of LeBron picking the Heat. But there is no validity to it right now.”

Chiang confirmed that LeBron has not signed with the Heat despite ongoing offseason interest from multiple teams. Another fan shared a screen recording, confirming that the video was real.

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Let’s not forget, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are among the teams that have continued to pursue James in free agency. Plus, the recent comments from President Pat Riley led everyone to jump to conclusions.

“We landed the plane,” during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s introductory press conference last week, Riley hinted about adding James to the roster. “Now, there’s another one we have to land.”

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Going back to South Florida after 4 finals and two championships remains a possibility. This time there will be another Big3 if LeBron James joins Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

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Many thought that sour exit from Miami and complicated relationship with Riley would be an issue. But the president clarified on their current relationship status.

“I’ve seen him around, run into him at All-Star games, we had a great embrace when they honored me with a statue out there,” Riley said on “The Dan LeBatard Show”. “Seeing he and Savannah in the stands at certain things, she’s always been a really gracious, wonderful person.”

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Riley believed the Heat were on the verge of becoming a dynasty and acknowledged that he was “disappointed ” with LeBron James for going back to Cleveland. But bygones are bygones, and it’s about the 22x All-Star’s future. Another report indicated why Heat have no problem playing the waiting game.

“Heat has no issue with LeBron taking whatever time he needs,” Barry Jackson reported. “It’s not like it’s keeping them from signing an available player they covet.”

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This somewhat differentiates the other teams. The Warriors and the Cavaliers have to make roster decisions based on LeBron James’ decision.

Draymond Green and James Harden have opted out of their contracts with their respective teams, just so it gives more financial flexibility to secure Bron.

Reports also emerged that the Golden State wants to trade injured stars Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to build a strong roster.

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Similarly, the Cavs are looking at Jonathan Kuminga, but again, it depends on LeBron James’ announcement. That’s why the Miami Heat’s apparent social media move went viral. But for now, there is no decision.