“(Michael) Jordan Could Never”: LeBron James’ Historic Triple-Double in Lakers-Mavs Sparks GOAT Debate

LeBron said no Luka, no problem. On a night when the Los Angeles Lakers needed a spark to snap out of a mid-season funk, LeBron James didn’t just provide a victory; he rewrote the history books. While Luka Doncic is sidelined, they hosted the Dallas Mavericks who just shipped away Anthony Davis and are on an eight-game losing streak. When expectations were medium at best, James reset the bar in the stratosphere and fueled that debate once more.

During Thursday night’s 124–104 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, the 41-year-old superstar notched 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, officially becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

At 41 years and 44 days old, James eclipsed the previous record held by Lakers legend Karl Malone, who achieved the feat at age 40 back in 2003. And the original record came when triple-doubles were a unicorn feat.

Michael Jordan’s last regular-season triple-double occurred on April 14, 1997, at age 33, when he recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 117–100 victory against the Toronto Raptors. Interestingly, the Black Cat recorded the first triple-double in All-Star Game history during the 1997 All-Star Game, a record James didn’t repeat till the 2011 All-Star Game.

Tonight was the Lakers’ last matchup before the All-Star break. James would be heading to Inglewood to be a reserve on Team USA Stripes later, ending a 22-year legacy as an All-Star starter. So while there was no guarantee of him making a triple-double during Sunday’s festivities, he just had to make a statement before that.

The performance was a masterclass in longevity, coming from the only player in the league to be in their 23rd season. With Luka Doncic sidelined for the Lakers due to a hamstring strain, LeBron took over the primary playmaking duties, making eight points early, and fueling a 14–4 opening run that Dallas never truly recovered from.

By the time King James grabbed his 10th rebound with two minutes remaining, the Crypto.com Arena crowd was already on its feet. Before the game was over, the NBA world had recognized a feat of physical endurance that arguably pushes the “Greatest of All Time” debate into uncharted territory.

Fans Erupt as LeBron James Sets the Bar for Longevity

As the final buzzer sounded, social media became a digital battleground for the ongoing LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate. The Bron faithful had new ammo in James’ growing resume to compare to His Airness’ legacy.

They wasted no time using the historic stat line to contrast James’ current production with Michael Jordan’s final years in Washington. “Bron better than MJ confirmed ✅” declared one fan, reigniting the endless debate once more.

The sentiment of physical superiority was a common theme, with another user bluntly stating, “Jordan could never” while reflecting on the sheer difficulty of maintaining triple-double impact at 41. The awe regarding James’ age remained the focal point for many who noted, “This is a 41 year old man. The goat of his sport.”

The comparisons grew sharper as the Bron faction began digging into the archives to find “receipts” of Jordan’s age-40 season with the Wizards. “LeBron dropping triple-doubles at 41 years old while MJ was out the league gambling,” wrote one critic, referencing Jordan’s notorious wagers with teammates while playing all 82 games of the 2002-03 season.

The most aggressive take came from an X user who questioned Jordan’s peak versatility compared to LeBron’s current twilight years. “Michael Jordan in his prime couldn’t do HALF the s– Lebron is doing at age 41 😭.”

While the Jordan faithful often point to six championships and a perfect Finals record, the LeBron camp is increasingly leaning on a resume of sustained excellence that has no historical equal. Bron’s record-breaking night in Los Angeles serves as a loud reminder that while Jordan may be the summit, James is arguably building a mountain that no one else can climb.