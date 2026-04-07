“Michael Jordan in a Slighty Different Way”: LeBron James Gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ultimate Praise

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already established himself as the face of the OKC Thunder’s rise. The MVP noise is there for a second time, sure. But it’s also his effortless dominance and unreal efficiency that really stick. It is the kind that makes you pause mid-game. Therefore, when someone like Steve Nash calls it “Jordanesque,” with LeBron James right there agreeing, it suddenly feels even bigger.

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“I would say my favorite for MVP is Shai, and just the totality of the season, the efficiency. He’s a good defender. Yeah. I think he’s a great leader. His efficiency is Jordanesque,” Nash said on the Mind the Game podcast. Amidst a series of conversations, the 2005, 2006 MVP mentioned that players have tough nights where they just have to keep shooting.

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To this, James said, “We all have our nights where we don’t shoot to our capabilities. That just comes with the game. But yeah, that’s one of the things I love about Shai.” He further went on, ” just for him to play on the perimeter as much as he does, playing at mid range as much as he does, and still be as super efficient as he is. Like you said, it’s Jordan for sure. Michael Jordan, in a slightly different way, numbers in a slightly different way.”

Michael Jordan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander belong to two completely different eras of balling. Yet, when names like LeBron James and Steve Nash draw comparisons, or rather give the ultimate praise to the rising star, it truly turns heads. Now, let’s look into the stats:

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Metric Michael Jordan Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Career field goal percentage 49.7% 50.8% Career effective field goal percentage 50.9% 54.8% Career true shooting percentage 56.9% 61.6% Current season true shooting percentage – 67.3%

Meanwhile, Nash continued, “The accuracy and efficiency is crazy. The body control, his stop-start, change direction. This might sound weird, but I noticed his spine mobility is crazy, one, to slither into gaps; two, to finish in situations.” According to the 2-time MVP, SGA is so good that the Thunder can simplify everything around him. They space the floor and let him take control, which puts huge pressure on one player, yet he still delivers with elite efficiency.

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He also credits the coaching, trusting Shai’s brilliance instead of overcomplicating things, and forcing opponents to adjust first. Then, LeBron James chipped in, “Every time you look at the efficiency, you look at the box scores, and you see Shai, 38, it’s like 13 for 17 from the floor. The night he had 40 something, I think it was like 15 for 19.”

Then drawing a comparison with himself, the 41-year-old added, “That’s one of my favorite things about players. That’s how I am. I love efficient players who can go out, do things on the floor, be efficient, not take too many bad shots. If you get on a heater, you want to take a heat check or two, I get it.”

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What else did they say about SGA?

Not explosive lift, but tricky, herky jerky movement with elite control and pace

Dominant left-hand scorer who manipulates defenders with hesitation and angles

Elite footwork, stop on a dime ability, and an advanced dribble package

Reads defenders instantly, attacks weight shifts, and creates separation with strength

Has counters for everything, spin, step back, foul drawing, scoring both directions

Extremely efficient despite high usage, making his overall season stand out as elite

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All of these qualities and more make the 27-year-old Canadian point guard a true MVP candidate. And his stats this season only confirm his place in the elite race.

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SGA for MVP again?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken complete control of the MVP race. His odds jumped from -600 to a massive -2000 since Friday, leaving Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic trailing. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic’s hamstring injury ruled him out for the regular season, wiping him off betting boards.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps’ final straw poll showed SGA taking 88 first-place votes, while no one else crossed eight. As you can guess, the gap is widening in the race. Wemby slipped to +900 after the Spurs fell to Jokic and the Nuggets, now sitting three games behind the OKC Thunder with four left. Jokic stands at +7500, while Jaylen Brown lags at +30000.

Imago Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Dalen Terry (14) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, SGA’s numbers tell the story. He’s averaging 31.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, shooting 55.2% from the field and 38.3% from three. Add 62 wins and OKC holding the league’s top spot despite Jalen Williams missing most of the season, and the race feels all but decided.

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Therefore, maybe, LeBron James’ Michael Jordan praise for the Thunder superstar doesn’t feel made up. The numbers tell the story, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is simply sitting at the center of all the conversation. Stealing every spotlight.