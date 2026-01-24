Michael Jordan Pulls Plug on $75M Commitment, Leaving LeBron James-Likened Star Stranded

The Jordan Brand is going with the trade deadline theme to overhaul their signature category. Maybe its recent marketing campaigns’ heavy push to Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are a sign of the direction Michael Jordan’s brand is taking. And after Stephen Curry’s divorce from Under Armor, they’ve made a significant shift from one big man to focus on the guards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Injury scares, trade possibilities, and uncertainty in New Orleans. What else could go bad for Zion Williamson? Well, now it’s not just the Pelicans who aren’t keen on retaining him. His contract with the Jordan Brand is up. And before we can speculate if the Nike subsidiary would renew it, they’ve made a major decision.

According to insiders in the sneaker biz, Jordan Brand is reportedly preparing to pull the plug on Zion Williamson’s signature shoe line. It’s a bit more than shocking. This partnership not only once stood as a cornerstone of Nike’s future strategy, but it also shaped Williamson’s persona as Michael Jordan-approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jordan Brand signed then-rookie, Zion Williamson to a seven-year, $75 million deal in 2019. Back then it was touted as one of the biggest sneaker deals since LeBron James signed with Nike.

A combination of speed, strength, and explosive leaping ability made scouts refer to him as the second coming of LeBron. Similar to James, sneaker brands were in a bidding war to sign him from the days he was at Duke. A Nike shoe he wore in college exploded literally, physically fell apart mid-game, and sent Nike’s stock plunging, highlighting the influence he could have in this industry. Analysts predicted that Zion’s fame would explode and he’d become the face of the Jordan Brand one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

As is evident, the deal has reached its end with no signs of continuing. The Jordan Zion 4, which launched with minimal marketing fanfare in December 2024, will be the final shoe released.

It’s unclear if Zion will shop for a new sneaker home. He will reportedly remain on the Jordan roster as an endorser for the remainder of his current that expires later this year. He will now be relegated to wearing the main Air Jordan flagship or previous models rather than his own dedicated line. It appears a search for a sneaker home and a new team might be in his near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Zion Williamson’s issues raised doubts about Jordan Brand’s designs

The timing of the Jordan Brand’s decision coincides with when Pelicans fans and the NBA world at large have become doubtful about Zion’s potential. On days like today, he’d score a double-double, 24 points and 11 rebounds while leading the Pelicans to 127-133. Sometimes, he just needs to be healthy to prove why he got the LeBron James and Michael Jordan comparisons before Anthony Edwards did.

But his availability changes in split seconds. Moreover, he’s been criticized for not prioritizing conditioning, the most LeBron-like habit there is. Besides, constant foot, knee, and hamstring injuries raises doubts about the design of the performance footwear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed as a “tank” of a shoe to support Williamson’s 284 lbs frame, the silhouette often struggled to appeal to the broader public. The customer base leans more towards the lightweight, low-profile designs popularized by guards like Kobe Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, and Luka Doncic.

He’s not been the same explosive rookie though his potential is still there. But even that demand is subject to his health. With the Pelicans at the bottom of the Western Conference barrel, the team is looking to clean house. Even Zion is not safe from a trade.

For Michael Jordan and the Jumpman executive team, the termination is a calculated pivot. The brand is increasingly leaning into the sustained success and availability of stars like Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum whose signature kicks have outperformed in sales and visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also speaks of the shift in the sneaker industry where potential no longer justifies production costs. Zion Williamson still has this year to overcome his availability issues and give the Jordan Brand reason to extend his contract.