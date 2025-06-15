Michael Jordan’s Conversation With Close Friend Surfaces as NBC Source Reveals Coverage Plan

Michael Jordan is viewed differently depending on who you ask. Some will say he’s the greatest basketball player ever. Others, especially in Cleveland, will call him the second-best. A few know him as a golfer, and even fewer as a baseball player. But now, a whole generation will know him as Michael Jordan — the NBC announcer. And judging from what his friend revealed recently, MJ is pumped about it!

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Michael Jordan would join NBC as a “special contributor”. Now, it’s sort of unclear what this role will entail for the legendary shooting guard. But Noah Eagle, Jordan’s soon-to-be co-worker, did confirm one thing. MJ is all in on this latest venture. And Noah’s source is none other than the man who made all this happen — longtime NBC executive, John Miller.

“I was told that he is legitimately excited. John Miller, who is a long-time NBC sports guru, I’m gonna call him. He is one of the higher-ups within our division. And he and Michael have known each other for decades. Going back to when the NBA on NBC was in its heyday and Michael was winning championships. And [they] have only grown closer and closer over time,” said Eagle. He further asked John whether MJ was ‘really’ in on this? “I know John was instrumental in making it happen. And I asked him, I said, ‘Is he legitimately in on this?’ And he was like, ‘Yes. He’s he is fully, fully in.’ So whatever that means is great.”

via Imago AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 09: Michael Jordan smiles before qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Championship Race on November 9, 2024 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 09 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241109010

The 6x Finals MVP’s genuine interest in this venture bodes well for both NBC and the viewers. After all, with all the complaints about reporters and announcers from other networks, it’ll be a refreshing change of pace to hear the Hir Airness’ voice on NBC.

But how will things work for Michael Jordan in his new role? Will Jordan just slot in alongside the newly signed Reggie Miller and Mike Tirico? Or will his appearances be limited to cameos? Much like Stan Lee in MCU movies. Here’s what Noah Eagle revealed.

Noah Eagle reveals NBC’s coverage plan with Michael Jordan onboard

Now, let’s cut to the chase. Noah Eagle himself isn’t sure of what Michael Jordan’s exact role with NBC is going to be. “I have no idea what he’s going to be doing, but I just love the fact that I can walk around and be like, hey. You know my colleague?” he told his co-host. In fact, most things about how NBC will handle its new crew members remain up in the air.

But see, Brandon was curious about how it would affect NBC’s announcers for the NBA. He asked, “Is it you and Jamal Crawford and Tirico, and Reggie? Is Carmelo gonna mix in there? Has that been decided yet?”. In response, Noah revealed NBC had yet to finalize its roster of announcers. Instead, the announcers would be rotating roles till the postseason.

“I don’t think there’s been any clear-cut decisions about who’s working with whom. If anything, I would imagine that we’re all gonna kind of rotate around, and then we’ll see what it looks like come playoff time,” he said. But on the same episode of his podcast, Eagle told us that NBC plans on blending its eras, so expect a modern take on the nostalgic NBA on NBC that many of you may remember.

All in all, it seems this is all very fresh. NBC and MJ have hashed out a lot of details, yes. But they will get other things once it’s time for tip-off in the upcoming season. Nonetheless, one thing remains certain — we couldn’t be more excited for the rejuvenated NBA on NBC!