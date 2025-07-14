Michael Porter Jr Clarifies Nuggets’ Loss in His Exit as Feelings Over Nets Trade Emerge

If there were ever a “that’s life” NBA reaction hall of fame, Michael Porter Jr. just punched his ticket. Most players hear they’ve been traded and either break something, tweet something cryptic, or head straight to the gym. Michael Porter Jr.? He took a nap. That’s right—the man got dealt from the defending champs and treated it like a delayed connecting flight.

“I flipped the script in my head pretty quick. Honestly, I’m not like a super anxious guy. So on the plane when I found out, I was just like, ‘Well, I’m traded,’ and took a nap afterwards,” Michael Porter Jr. said about his unexpected ticket to Brooklyn. But make no mistake, Michael Porter Jr. isn’t sleepwalking into his new gig with the Nets. He made it clear he’s genuinely excited for the next chapter.

“I’m excited to be here, though. I love Denver, I love my time there, but I’m excited for this new chapter,” he shared. A true Midwest goodbye—heartfelt, but moving forward before you can say “thanks for the memories.” Of course, the irony here is that Michael Porter Jr. once declared, “I always said New York was my least favorite NBA city,” before cracking up about the traffic and space issues.

“Just because I grew up in the Midwest, where there’s so much space and no traffic. So it’ll be an adjustment. But I think it’ll end up being an amazing place for me.” From Denver’s mountain views to Brooklyn, it’s a shift, to say the least. Earlier this offseason, the Nuggets sent Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick to Brooklyn in exchange for Cameron Johnson. And for a guy who just left a team where he averaged over 16 points per game in four of six seasons—and won a ring in 2023—you’d think he’d have mixed feelings. But Michael Porter Jr. treated the news like finding out your favorite lunch spot changed owners: shrugged, smiled, and moved on.

Even before the trade, he hinted Denver might not have been his ceiling. “When you’ve got a good team like that and you’ve got so many guys who are capable on the floor together, there’s gonna be guys that sacrifice… I averaged [19 points] one year. Last year, I was [18.2] as the third option. I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don’t feel like I’ve reached my peak, and I’m excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do.”

And that’s really the heart of it. Michael Porter Jr. isn’t running from Denver—he’s chasing what he believes is untapped potential. The Nets, after all, aren’t exactly swimming in All-Stars. They finished 26-52 last season, which is probably why Michael Porter Jr. said, “Definitely excited to see these young guys. I know we got some young talent out there, so excited to see what they can do. I’m excited to be here.”

Michael Porter Jr. can look forward to a reunion with an old friend

Brooklyn’s secret weapon? Coach Jordi Fernandez, a familiar face for Michael Porter Jr. from their Denver days. Their shared history could be the NBA version of bumping into your favorite teacher at a new school. “Yeah, it’s been great. I’m excited to be back with Jordi. I know he has his guys playing hard, and he’s implemented a lot of similar things from Denver. So I don’t feel like it’s a huge shift… I think it’ll be an easy transition for me with the principles. And yeah, he’s a great guy and a great coach. So it’ll be a great fit.”

There’s nothing like a bit of familiarity when you’re about to become the veteran in a locker room full of rookies who still need GPS to find the training room. On a roster with zero other championship rings, Michael Porter Jr. brings valuable experience—and the Nets are banking on that. He may not have Jokic spoon-feeding him assists anymore, but that leadership badge comes with expectations.

“I think it’s more of what I’m used to, I think. Coming into the league and being the guy your whole life and then, coming in and there’s players that are better than you, been there longer than you, all those things, that’s an adjustment. Whether it’s some young guys around and you get to bring the energy and have a leadership role, I think that was how it was on all the teams that I played on,” he shared.

So now, it’s Michael Porter Jr. stepping into the veteran role—ready to share the secrets of NBA success, starting with: “Always keep a neck pillow on team flights.”

The Nets aren’t just hoping Michael Porter Jr. boosts their scoring—they’re counting on him to reshape their culture. With a roster heading into a positionless system, the plan is clear: unleash Michael Porter Jr. and see if he can thrive without having to orbit around an MVP center. Sure, Brooklyn isn’t exactly the easiest place to start over (ask any Knicks fan born after 1999), but if anyone can make the most of a shake-up, it’s the guy who turned a life-changing trade into nap time.

Michael Porter Jr. might just be the laid-back leader Brooklyn never knew it needed. If he plays his cards right—and maybe actually likes New York this time—he could be the key to the Nets’ long-awaited revival.