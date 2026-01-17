Michael Porter Jr. Reacts to Nets Fan’s Trade Demand Amid Warriors’ Drastic Decision

Michael Porter Jr. was a menace on Friday against the Chicago as his game-winning bucket helped the Brooklyn Nets break their longest losing streak in the NBA with a 112-109 win. The Nets were heading into the game on a five-game losing streak, and their last three losses on the road were extremely disappointing, as they failed to close out games. They almost did the same on Friday, blowing out a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter until MPJ dragged them out of trouble.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, rather than celebrating a rare win, the Nets fans looked rather unhappy at Michael Porter Jr.‘s Instagram comment section on a training photo he recently uploaded.

“Please get traded, bro, we need to lose, and your not helping,” the fan commented. To which MPJ came up with a two-word reaction: “My fault.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nets are basement dwellers with a 12-27 record, and at this stage of the season, winning hurts them more than losing does. However, MPJ has been the only player who has elevated his career in Brooklyn this season. He has played a major role in most of their wins and is genuinely playing at an All-Star level.

However, fans want him gone as he is acting as a detriment to the Nets’ rebuilding plans. With every win they secure, the distance between them securing a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft diminishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nets need all the leverage that they can to land a top pick in this year’s draft to secure a generational star, whereas Porter, with his consistent performances, is hurting their odds. The fans want him gone before February’s trade deadline.

On Friday, Porter closed out with 26 points and seven rebounds while also scoring the game-winning bucket. He is averaging 25.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% from the three. The Golden State Warriors appeared to be interested in the 27-year-old forward, but they have probably swayed away for the ‘right profile’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Warriors push for long term target over Nets forward Michael Porter Jr

Michael Porter Jr. is enjoying a career season with the Nets, and hence, his name is hot on the lips of the Golden State Warriors’ fans. However, the front office doesn’t seem to be too amused by the 27-year-old.

According to NBC Sports Bay Arena’s Dalton Johnson, the Dubs don’t share the same level of interest in Porter as their fans. Instead, the front office, led by Mike Dunleavy Jr., is ready to make a push for their long-term target, Trey Murphy III.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the New Orleans Pelicans star was ignored by the Warriors not once but twice during the 2021 NBA Draft. Murphy is also enjoying a career season with the Pelicans despite their struggles. He is averaging a career-high 22.2 points on 50.3% shooting from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range.

His profile sits seamlessly into the Warriors’ roster with his dynamic long-range shooting, versatility, and overall athleticism. Apart from being an offensive weapon, he has improved his defense by cutting passing lanes, contesting shots, and holding his own against other shooters.

According to Johnson’s column, the Warriors are reluctant to hand over any first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Porter; they are willing to do so for Murphy. Also, Murphy is earning $13m less than Porter, which will allow the Warriors keep hold of Moses Moody without the need to trade him.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Warriors have found Trey Murphy III as the ‘right profile’ for their roster, there are several teams that would come forward and make a move for Michael Porter Jr considering the season he is having in Brooklyn.